A MASTER MISTAKE

It was an oversight.
In response to statements being made on the United National Congress platform, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings yesterday explained the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal from a Master’s programme in 2007.
The matter had been raised by Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial at the party’s Monday Night Forum, who asked whether a member of the Cabinet had been prevented from completing a Master’s programme at a tertiary education institution because of plagiarism.
Cummings yesterday issued a release stating he was involved in “a matter of an oversight of not referencing quotations in the footnotes, although the book was cited in the bibliography” as source material for a paper.
He said: “A dispute arose and the university dealt with the matter. A committee was convened to deliberate on the issue, and a decision was taken that I withdraw from the programme and re-enter after one year.
“I accepted and complied with this decision, and duly re-registered for the programme after the elapse of one year.
“I completed the first semester and when a lecturer persisted in raising the issue that led to my previous withdrawal, I did not sit any of the exams in the second semester and did not complete the programme of study.
“I have never asked any institution to bend its rules to accommodate me. I sat my exams, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the full view of my peers and others,” he stated.
Cummings added: “An important life lesson is that though one will make mistakes or encounter obstacles along the way, lessons should be learnt from them, which will lead to even greater successes in the future.”
Giving a background to his tertiary education, he said he completed his bachelor’s degree in Government and International Relations at The UWI, St Augustine, in 2006.
He said it was a proud moment for him being the first member of his family to have benefitted from university level education. He said his experience at the university during that period was rewarding and life-changing.
It was after this that he enrolled in the master’s programme and then withdrew in 2007.
Cummings said when he was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2020, in an effort to prepare himself for the role ahead, he subsequently enrolled in the Master of Business Administration in Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the School of Accounting and Management, which he successfully completed.
“I was awarded a master’s degree with distinction and will graduate later this year,” he said.
He stated: “The cycle of resilience—mistake made, lesson learnt, future success accomplished—is the principle I hold out to every young person as an invaluable life asset, critical for personal development and advancement.
“Don’t let your mistakes win; learn your lessons and move on up with humility and persistence.”
Lutchmedial: Did PM investigate allegation?
Lutchmedial, speaking at the Monday night forum, referred to a 2014 report on a Jyoti Communications blog that someone on the PM Dr Keith Rowley team had been disqualified from a tertiary level institution for plagiarism and asked whether had Rowley investigated the allegation.
“Is that person now... sitting in your Cabinet? Because I think it is very important for us to know. Because when you are saying you are interested in the development of the youth and you want to foster a better sense of... a higher level of education among the youth in T&T, you want them to aspire to greater things.
“It is important to know if someone sitting in your Cabinet as part of the core structure of the PNM was prohibited and not allowed to complete a master’s degree in government from a tertiary level education because they were accused of plagiarism. That is academic dishonesty.
“And I raise these questions tonight because if you cannot trust people to write a paper or an exam with honesty, how can you trust them with public funds, how can you trust them with the future of this country?
“I have received the information and I am making inquiries to verify the authenticity of it but I am putting it out there tonight and I am giving Keith Rowley and everybody else in his Cabinet and in his parliamentary arm to answer the question of whether they know of anyone who was accused of this and was prevented from completing their education at a tertiary level institution,” she said.