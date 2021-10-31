‘A matter of life or death’

COP26 opened in Glasgow, Scotland, yesterday with a nod to the devastating impact of climate change on Small Island Developing States (SIDS)—a group to which Trinidad and Tobago belongs.
As British politician Alok Sharma formally assumed the responsibilities of the COP26 presidency at the opening plenary, he noted the fact that the disruption to lives and livelihoods is more acutely felt by SIDS and developing countries than anywhere else.
Sharma spoke in particular of the impact that climate change is having on small states in the Caribbean, recounting his experience of visiting Barbuda, where people are still recovering from the ravages of Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“Climate change did not take time off,” he stated, adding that the science had made it clear that human activity was “unequivocally the cause of global warming”.
This, he said, was backed by the world’s leading climate scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change who put together an assessment report in August which warns that the window for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was closing.
“This is a matter of life and death for many small islands,” said Caroline Mair-Toby, director and founder of the Caribbean Institute of Small Islands, who is in Glasgow for COP26 providing legal aid to SIDS negotiators.
Mair-Toby said the inclusion of the temperature limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the Paris Agreement was a major victory for small islands, which stood to face the worst effects of the climate crisis.
Sea level rise, ocean acidification, saline intrusion into freshwater, loss of biodiversity, desertification and land and forest degradation were among the long list of crises that would plague the region, she said.
“Though we are the least responsible of all nations for climate change, we are amongst those to suffer the most strongly from its adverse effects and could in some cases even become uninhabitable,” Mair-Toby said.
For context, the Caribbean is responsible for less than one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the G20 nations account for around 80 per cent—a statistic which Sharma acknowledged at a news conference following the plenary.
Sharma also acknowledged that developed nations were failing to meet the climate finance goal of US$100 billion per year agreed upon at the Copenhagen COP in 2009 to support developing nations in combating the effects of climate change.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), September estimates show that climate finance in 2019 fell short of this target by US$20 billion.
Since the IPCC Sixth Assessment report makes it clear that some effects of climate change will soon be irreversible if drastic action isn’t taken, many developing nations are seeking to secure climate finance at COP26 to fund initiatives at home that will help their countries adapt to a warmer and more volatile world.
Key priorities
Kishan Kumarsingh, the T&T head of delegation for technical negotiations at COP26, told the Express that seeking climate finance and advancing climate adaptation were key priorities for his team’s negotiations.
Dr Colin Young, executive director of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), also listed climate finance as a key priority for not just Trinidad and Tobago, but for all Caribbean SIDS.
“We also want to see the promised climate finance being channelled and delivered at the speed and scale that is commensurate with the level of our vulnerability,” he said, before adding: “Too many broken promises. Time for bold, ambitious actions and less talk.”
Caribbean SIDS will have a voice at today’s World Leaders’ Summit, where Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados will be one of six dignitaries to deliver a statement at the procedural opening.
Mottley speaks alongside Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is also on his way to Glasgow to lead the local delegation, but will first make a stop in England to meet with the leadership of BP and Shell.