A MATTER OF THE HEART

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spent another night at the West Shore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite after undergoing a heart procedure.
He was kept for observation after undergoing an angiogram and angioplasty.
It was the second night at the medical facility for the 71-year-old Prime Minister.
He was resting comfortably after the procedure and is under the care of his doctors and medical team, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement.
Rowley was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after experiencing “discomfort”.
The OPM, in another update yesterday evening, thanked well-wishers for their prayers and messages, and said it will continue to provide updates on Rowley’s well-being as it looks forward to him being discharged from hospital.
Rowley has had heart issues before.
In March 2019, he travelled to the United States for heart tests, noting that doctors in 2016 had observed soft plaque developing in one of his arteries.
He said then the situation was thought to have worsened in 2017.
Plaque, according to American medical centre Mayo Clinic, forms when cholesterol lodges in the wall of the artery and can build up and cause a blockage of the blood supply to the brain, causing a stroke, heart attack or other complications.
In 2019, the Prime Minister said he had made changes to his diet and lifestyle, and visited his cardiologist in the US for tests. The tests then confirmed there was no need for surgery, Rowley had said.
On Friday, after experiencing discomfort, he was taken to the hospital as a “precautionary measure”, National Security Minister Stuart Young said.
The Prime Minister was reportedly in good spirits, talking and even joking while at the facility.
The OPM confirmed he underwent an angiogram and subsequent angioplasty.
It said the procedure went well.
His wife, Sharon Rowley, and daughter Tonya Rowley-Cuffy were at West Shore from yesterday morning.
Wishes for quick recovery
Well wishes continued to pour in for the Prime Minister.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a statement posted to her Facebook page, wished him a swift and full recovery.
“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” she said.
The United National Congress (UNC) also issued a statement saying despite being on opposite sides of the political divide, the entire UNC and its membership was hoping for the PM’s speedy recovery.
“Our political differences should never override our common humanity and, indeed, our brotherhood and sisterhood as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. We are all striving for the betterment of our country, even if we may have different views on the best path to get there. We wish Dr Rowley all of God’s blessings for good health.”
The People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council also sent well wishes.
Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine said: “Dr Rowley is not only our Prime Minister, he is not only our political leader, he is also a son of Tobago soil, and the people of Tobago are very confident that he will make a speedy and full recovery.
“The Tobago Council wishes to express its sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of concern, support and love we have received from citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as our partners and allies throughout the region and around the world. We have faith that the Prime Minister is receiving the best of care and we look forward to his full recovery.”
The United States Embassy in Port of Spain posted: “We are glad to hear that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is doing well and extend our wishes for a speedy recovery.”
More well wishes were sent, including from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, former attorney general Garvin Nicholas, the PNM Youth League, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, as well as citizens who said they were praying for the Prime Minister’s good health.
What is an angiogram and angioplasty?
Mayo Clinic describes an angiogram as a procedure that uses X-ray imaging to see your heart’s blood vessels.
The test is generally done to see if there’s a restriction in blood flow going to the heart. An angiogram is usually recommended when a person has symptoms of coronary artery disease such as chest pain or if the person has congenital heart disease, abnormal results on a heart stress test or other blood vessel problems, among other issues.
An angiogram can help diagnose a stroke, aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, tumour, clots and arterial stenosis.
Because there’s a small risk of complications, angiograms aren’t usually done until after non-invasive heart tests have been performed, such as an electrocardiogram, echocardiogram or a stress test.
Based on the results of the angiogram, there may be an immediate medical intervention in the form of an angioplasty procedure.
It involves inserting a short wire-mesh tube, called a stent, into the affected artery or arteries.
The stent is left in place permanently to allow blood to flow more freely.