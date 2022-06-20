A monument for East PoS

THE Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) has unveiled its Yoruba Village Monument, in tribute to the Yoruba Village Community and its rich heritage.
The monument, located at Yoruba Square in East Port of Spain, was unveiled during the Yoruba drum festival held on Saturday.
During the 19th century, East Port of Spain was known as Yoruba Village, or Yoruba Town, due to the large number of Yoruba-speaking people.
Speaking at the event, historian Dr Claudius Fergus said the monument was made possible by an initial contribution from the then-governor of Osun State of Nigeria, Rauf Aregbesola, who visited Trinidad and Tobago in 2018.
He said the Port of Spain Development Company and the Port of Spain City Corporation also made contributions to ensure that a monument representing African heritage and history is erected in a prominent place.
It is the second monument unveiled by the ESC in the past two years. In 2020, a monument to African ancestors who fought for their liberation from enslavement was unveiled in front of the Treasury Building in Port of Spain and subsequently installed in 2021.
The monument was sculpted by local artists Sherlann Peters and Maria Diaz, who Fergus said captured the spirituality and struggle of Africans and the Yoruba people in their artwork.
Fergus said monuments representing T&T history and figures should be at the forefront instead of monuments like the statue of Christopher Columbus situated in Columbus Square just a few metres from Yoruba Square.
“We have been fighting to remove, for years, that Columbus monument,” Fergus said.
He added that Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, who was present at the event, should feel a little guilty that the Columbus statue is still there and he hoped the erection of the Yoruba Village monument would generate a “certain spirituality” that would eventually lead to its removal.
“I hope that in the shortest time that will be rectified and we will get rid of that insult to our landscape,” said Fergus to loud cheers from the crowd.
ESC head Khafra Khambon, too, called for the removal of the Columbus statue. He said T&T must decolonise its physical landscape which has a subtle influence on shaping people’s minds.
He said people generally think monuments are made of great people to recognise their greatness and preserve their memory.
“Therefore the environment could be a subtle brainwashing for our people. And those people who were in effect criminals, are in the school books our children read today as heroes. That makes us a sick people.”
Kambon said Christopher Columbus is recognised globally as a mass murderer yet “up to today, our leaders cannot come to terms with the idea of demolishing the statue of Christopher Columbus”.
He said the ESC is fighting against values that have been deeply indoctrinated and is adamant that there should be no monuments or tributes to historical people who slaughtered indigenous peoples and had a hand in the enslavement of Africans.
Asked for his response to Fergus’ and Kambon’s calls, Martinez said the event was about recognising the Yoruba monument and the contributions of the Yoruba people and he did not want the issue of the Columbus statue to distract from that.
On Saturday, a large crowd of onlookers, including officers from nearby Besson Street police station, gathered to view the revealing of the monument. The monument was unveiled to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.