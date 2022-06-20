A monument for East PoS

Yoruba monument

TOWERING: The Yoruba monument towers over Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce, below, right, and artists Maria Diaz and Sherlann Peters after the unveiling on Saturday at Besson Street, Port of Spain. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

THE Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) has unveiled its Yoruba Village Monument, in tribute to the Yoruba Village Community and its rich heritage.

The monument, located at Yoruba Square in East Port of Spain, was unveiled during the Yoruba drum festival held on Saturday.

During the 19th century, East Port of Spain was known as Yoruba Village, or Yoruba Town, due to the large number of Yoruba-speaking people.

Speaking at the event, historian Dr Claudius Fergus said the monument was made possible by an initial contribution from the then-governor of Osun State of Nigeria, Rauf Aregbesola, who visited Trinidad and Tobago in 2018.

He said the Port of Spain Development Company and the Port of Spain City Corporation also made contributions to ensure that a monument representing African heritage and history is erected in a prominent place.

It is the second monument unveiled by the ESC in the past two years. In 2020, a monument to African ancestors who fought for their liberation from enslavement was unveiled in front of the Treasury Building in Port of Spain and subsequently installed in 2021.

The monument was sculpted by local artists Sherlann Peters and Maria Diaz, who Fergus said captured the spirituality and struggle of Africans and the Yoruba people in their artwork.

Fergus said monuments representing T&T history and figures should be at the forefront instead of monuments like the statue of Christopher Columbus situated in Columbus Square just a few metres from Yoruba Square.

“We have been fighting to remove, for years, that Columbus monument,” Fergus said.

He added that Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, who was present at the event, should feel a little guilty that the Columbus statue is still there and he hoped the erection of the Yoruba Village monument would generate a “certain spirituality” that would eventually lead to its removal.

“I hope that in the shortest time that will be rectified and we will get rid of that insult to our landscape,” said Fergus to loud cheers from the crowd.

ESC head Khafra Khambon, too, called for the removal of the Columbus statue. He said T&T must decolonise its physical landscape which has a subtle influence on shaping people’s minds.

He said people generally think monuments are made of great people to recognise their greatness and preserve their memory.

“Therefore the environment could be a subtle brainwashing for our people. And those people who were in effect criminals, are in the school books our children read today as heroes. That makes us a sick people.”

Kambon said Christopher Columbus is recognised globally as a mass murderer yet “up to today, our leaders cannot come to terms with the idea of demolishing the statue of Christopher Columbus”.

He said the ESC is fighting against values that have been deeply indoctrinated and is adamant that there should be no monuments or tributes to historical people who slaughtered indigenous peoples and had a hand in the enslavement of Africans.

Asked for his response to Fergus’ and Kambon’s calls, Martinez said the event was about recognising the Yoruba monument and the contributions of the Yoruba people and he did not want the issue of the Columbus statue to distract from that.

On Saturday, a large crowd of onlookers, including officers from nearby Besson Street police station, gathered to view the revealing of the monument. The monument was unveiled to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A monument for East PoS

A monument for East PoS

THE Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) has unveiled its Yoruba Village Monument, in tribute to the Yoruba Village Community and its rich heritage.

The monument, located at Yoruba Square in East Port of Spain, was unveiled during the Yoruba drum festival held on Saturday.

During the 19th century, East Port of Spain was known as Yoruba Village, or Yoruba Town, due to the large number of Yoruba-speaking people.

Bin trouble in Carenage

Bin trouble in Carenage

A Carenage resident has claimed that she’s the subject of victimisation by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC), over her objections to a commercial garbage bin located directly opposite her home.

Norma Edwards, of Upper Haig Street, told the Express that despite the intervention of the Ombudsman, whom she has written on numerous occasions, the DMRC has refused to have the bin relocated, which has been a bone of contention for well over ten years.

Police candidate focuses on salary negotiations

Police candidate focuses on salary negotiations

Elections to determine a new executive for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Social and Welfare Association are scheduled for June 27, with six teams throwing their hats into the ring, including that of the incumbent, Gideon Dickson.

More than 5,700 financial members are expected to vote, inclusive of special reserve police (SRP) and municipal officers.

Hinds concerned over ‘head kick’

Hinds concerned over ‘head kick’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed concern over videos of uniformed police officers engaged in a fight with two men outside the early morning Jam Naked fete at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Thursday.

This is according to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who told reporters that Rowley, who is out of the country, had seen the videos and immediately contacted him.

NO CONFIDENCE IN ROWLEY

NO CONFIDENCE IN ROWLEY

Thousands of workers gathered at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad for Labour Day celebrations yesterday “voted” that they no longer had confidence in the leadership of Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister and his Government.

Declaring Charlie King Junction the “worker’s parliament”, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget “moved” the no-confidence motion for a number of reasons, including the significantly declining standard of living of citizens, increased fuel prices and taxes, Government’s “complete disregard” for the pain and suffering of ordinary working people by overseeing and consenting to the retrenchment of thousands of workers and plans to send home thousands of others.

Recommended for you