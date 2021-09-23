A mother’s grief

SANTA Cruz mother Linda Mohammed had spent the last two years of her life watching the roadway, hoping her missing son, Allan, would walk back home.
On the morning of January 25, 2005, Allan, 33, walked out of his family’s home at Blazney Road without telling anyone of his departure, and never returned.
Doctors said 55-year-old Linda died of a heart attack on December 26, 2007, but her daughter, Lystra Mohammed, believes her mother pined away for her son and was heartbroken.
In an interview with the Express last week Tuesday, Mohammed said the phrase “time heals all wounds” bears no meaning for her.
Instead, she believes the grief over the loss of her brother and then her mother has become cumulative and complicated.
The separation has left a gap in her family, and the nervousness that one day Allan may knock on the door, has never left them.
However, Mohammed knows that after 16 years with no trace of him, it is not likely that he will return home.
“For almost two years, my mother sat on the porch looking out for him. She would sit there and say, ‘I hope I can see him walking in this yard. I would give him a big hug.’ She died with that grief and longing in her heart. She collapsed at home on Boxing Day 2007 and died. She suffered from diabetes and, eventually, heart failure. But she died from grief. I know that would not be on the death certificate, though,” she said.
Drug addiction
Mohammed said Allan had struggled with drug addiction, as he was conflicted between his cravings and commitment to change.
She had tried to be the driving force to educate the family on how to support Allan with his drug addiction.
“We don’t know how he ended up on that road. When I discovered his problem, I researched how to help and support him, got literature about drug abuse, and shared it with him and our family, and we talked to him about getting help.
“We got to the stage where he reached out for help and went into rehab a couple of times. I used to tell him, ‘You like drugs, but drugs don’t like you,’” she said.
“We showed him love and support, as we are a very close-knit family, but he was dealing with a lot of personal issues. In his earlier years, he used to be the life of the party, and the most happy-go-lucky guy I know. His friends used to come over by our family’s house.
“The Maracas forest was like our backyard and he and his friends would catch pigeons and fish, and bring them for me to cook. He was the happiest guy in the world.
“I do not know how and when things took a downturn and he got onto another path in life. We tried to bring him back to being happy and healthy,” said the sister.
Allan had embarked on a road to sobriety, with his goal to overcome the problem through addiction treatment and recovery.
Mohammed said he had checked into rehabilitation centres on two occasions, and his family was at his side with love, motivation and support after his relapse, and at his return for treatment.
Heart-to-heart talk
Mohammed spoke with admiration of her brother who had learned the trade of straightening and painting, but turned out to be a jack of all trades.
She said he financed his drug habit without taking anything from a family member or their house, and there was never a fight or a violent confrontation with him.
“But the family was hurting emotionally because we knew how much he was struggling. My parents were sad and hurt. We never pushed Allan away; we always told him how much we cared and wanted to help him,” she said. “When I was sure he was using something, I printed out educational literature and brought them us at home to read and learn about tackling the problem.
“The literature showed us that drug abuse is a disease, that it could happen to anyone, and with the right treatment and support, change was possible. We would have discussions as a family, talked about not pushing him away, but showing him love, care and attention. But I believe he still felt low self-esteem and guilt,” said the sister.
She related: “One day he had a heart-to-heart talk with me about his problem, and admitted that he could not figure out how it happened to him. He tried to get better, he used to lock himself in his room and say he is not going down the road, but then he would relapse and go.
“When he came back home, he would feel guilty about what he had done. Then he again tried to withhold for a few days, but it would make him go crazy and he would get sick, withdrawn and wheezing, and he locked himself away in his room.
“He went into the drug rehabilitation centre in June 2004, and again, four months later. In January 2005, he fell ill and was hospitalised.
“We were advised to bring him home for him to get home-cooked food and family care, so we did. At home, he was at first somewhat distant from us, as if he had a lot of mixed emotions and thoughts in his mind. I think he was scared and ashamed of his past, as we are a respectable, long-standing family residing in an upscale area. I imagine all of this was playing on his mind.”
Last meal
On the evening of January 24, 2005, Allan requested that his sister cook fried chicken for him. “We sat and ate a meal together. He seemed distant. I told him, ‘I love you and you are my brother no matter what,’ with his family’s full support. ‘You are not the first or the last to go through a situation like this and we love you more than ever,’” the sister said.
The next morning, Allan left home without saying goodbye to his family. A man who lived in the forested area passed him on a track leading to the forest.
The Mohammed family awoke and, wondering where he was, quickly started a desperate search for him.
Family, friends and neighbours scampered through the streets, tracks and trails for hours, but there was no trace of him.
Mohammed went to the police for help the next morning. “The police refused to take a report from us. They said he was 33 years old, is a big man who knew what he is doing. I told them about the circumstances and that he was not well. They did not want to listen to me,” she said.
“We continuously searched on our own for two months. A guy with a maxi-taxi would take at least 20 villagers looking around, walking and searching that Maracas Road. We went as far as Toco, Blanchisseuse, Tobago, San Fernando. We did flyers and followed every tip we got. He was featured on Gayelle TV and in the newspapers. But it was like he disappeared into thin air. Never even saw a shred of clothing that belonged to him,” said the sister.
‘I hope he’s alive’
Mohammed said the Missing Persons of Trinidad and Tobago group is the only one that has listed her brother as a missing person.
“Not knowing where he went and what was going through his mind is torture for us. He went up that hill, but I do not think he came down. People say time heals wounds, but I say no, that hole in your heart remains. We did not do any counselling and I do not think it will help. Everyone in our family is going down in age and we are not finding him. It does not get better. We always feel like someone is missing,” she said.
Mohammed issued an appeal to the public for any information on her brother. She does not want her 77-year-old father, Shaffick, to die, not knowing what happened to Allan. “I hope he is alive, but I am doubtful. If anyone knows anything, call me and let me know. We want to know what happened to him for the last 16 years. I think he went into the forest that day to disappear himself. The pain has not subsided. Knowing is better than not knowing. At least if I buried Allan, I would have known where he is,” she said.
—Anyone with information can contact Lystra Mohammed at 795-2424.