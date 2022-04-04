A MOTHER’S LOVE

A mother’s determination and sacrifice have paid off for her hearing and speech impaired daughter.
Time was running out and her family was unable to raise enough funds to cover baby Vedika Boochoon’s medical expenses in the United States.
However her mother, Debra Ramcharitar-Boochoon was not prepared to give up on finding a way to give her child a normal life.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon was told that her daughter, diagnosed with profound hearing loss which has also affected her speech development, needed to have hearing rehabilitation in the form of a cochlear implant. The procedure needed to be done before the child turned three in August, but was not being done at local hospitals.
Baby Vedika’s story was highlighted in the Express last October, as her mother began a drive to raise US$126,558 needed to have the corrective surgery performed at the NYU Langone Health, a medical institute in New York City.
“But we did not raise the amount needed and we decided to look at other options. I had to get that surgery done before she turned three,” the mother said.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon desperately reached out to Dr Roberto Batista, a consultant at the Otorhinolaryngology Centre and Cochlear Implant Clinic in the Dominican Republic.
And the funds raised by generous citizens, non-governmental organisations and other well wishers allowed her daughter to travel to the Dominican Republic to have the procedure done last month. It cost US$62,000.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon said, “We started doing our research and was very impressed with Dr Batista since he has 100 per cent success rate with cochlear implant surgeries. Also, the cost was much less than the US and we tried to reach that target. By God’s grace and loving and kind- hearted people (names are too numerous to mention) like those who donated and helped us in reaching our goal, we did it.”
Baby Vedika was accepted at the facility and her family travelled to the Dominican Republic on March 20.
Sharing the experience
Ramcharitar-Boochoon wanted to share her daughter’s experience with those who generously contributed to her surgery, “Our first day there Vedika did blood tests, Covid test, cardiology assessment and anaesthetic assessment. All was well and Dr Batista set surgery for Wednesday March 23 at 8 a.m.”
She continued, “Our apartment was walking distance to the hospital and to D Batista’s office but on that morning he personally picked us up and took us to the hospital. There we were shown into a private room. At approximately 7.50 a.m Vedika was taken into the operating theatre while we waited and prayed in the room. After implanting the first electrode in about one hour and ten minutes the nurses came and told us the first ear was finished. They then did the second ear which lasted about the same time. Dr Batista himself then came to let us know surgery was over and all was well and Vedika will be with us soon.”
And although her daughter was crying and drowsy from medication, Ramcharitar-Boochoon said she held and daughter, comforted her and cried happy tears.
The child was discharged the following day but taken in daily for assessment.
The family returned to Trinidad on March 29 and Vedika is recovering at home.
The cochlear implant will be turned on and programmed by a local team who has been treating Vedika since birth. She will then undergo speech therapy.
Emotional experience
Ramcharitar-Boochoon said, “It was such an emotional experience and we look forward to our baby hearing our voices and we hearing hers. We will keep everyone updated after this is done. And again we just want to say a huge thank you to each and every one who made this possible.”
Born a health baby girl, Vedika was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at 14 months old when her parents found that she was not responding to sounds.
A medical document from the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) stated that Vedika was diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss. This, it stated, had delayed her speech as the child does not respond to her name nor to sounds in her environment.
Audiological investigations confirmed that Vedika had no responses to sound in both ears.
Vedika was outfitted with a hearing aid but that failed to improve her hearing.
The Boochoons operate a mini-mart downstairs their home in El Socorro.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon and her husband, Vikash, are also parents of a six-year-old boy.