A muddy mess

Intense rainfall has this week made worse an unresolved mudslide that obscures the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road, blocking access for hundreds of residents and commuters alike.
Speaking to the Express yesterday residents said that the mudslide caused difficulty for students, workers and patients attempting to make their way out of the area, as drivers were reluctant to traverse the slippery, mud-caked roads.
More than half of the passage was last year overcome with dirt as a result of alleged quarrying of private land adjacent to the 17km mark of the roadway. But heavy rains this week, they said, exacerbated the situation and left commuters with no choice but to face the risks of navigating the waterlogged portion of the road.
“We had a school maxi with children having to write Mathematics Paper 1 at the Tabaquite Secondary school and the Williamsville Secondary school. That could not happen this morning because when the bus driver reached the mudslide, it had narrowed in so much that he was unable to pass with the school children.
“We had patients leaving to go to clinics at the San Fernando General Hospital and they were unable to pass. Commuters are having a daily stress to pass through it to get to work. Their bosses are marking them off because they don’t have access to and from work,” said resident Sharen Badal-Ahyew.
According to Badal-Ahyew, the road is used daily by hundreds and considered a main thoroughfare in the area. As a result of deteriorating roads, alternative routes, she said, were equally impassable.
She said that residents often took the risk, fearing they may be pushed over the edge by the moving earth while driving along the roadway.
Although the alleged quarrying of private land had recently been halted, she said nothing has yet been done to stop the mudslide from blocking the roads.
“The frustration is building. We are fed up. We are calling the relevant authorities. We have seen villagers use their private backhoes, forks, and shovels to move the mud pile up in the centre of the roadway.
“Any vehicle can topple over that retaining wall which could give way at any time and lose their lives. That is the risk we are dealing with. It is traumatising. That road is impassable. It is mud and flush and if you are stuck there you can slide over the wall, the mud is touching your vehicle door,” she said.
Haynes: Difficult
and dangerous
On May 26, Member of Parliament for the area Anita Haynes raised the issue in Parliament asking for a response from Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.
In his response then, Sinanan said that the mudslide had been caused by illegal quarrying which let to damage to a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) well.
He said the well had contributed to a continuous flow of water coming down from the hillside. In light of this, he said the Ministry had engaged with WASA to conduct repairs. However, he said, the Ministry was looking into its legal option as the quarrying occurred on private land.
“Had this matter been addressed by the regional corporation in the area immediately as the quarrying started the burgesses may not have had to go through this. The Ministry is looking at the legal options, we have engaged the legal team and in the interim the ministry continues to ensure that the road remains passable. We are working with WASA to cap the well and legal action is being pursued and cost to recover the work that has to be done if the owner of the well does not address it immediately,” he said.
Haynes yesterday told the Express that she had written to the Ministry on Monday asking for assistance, for continual clearing and responsive cleaning of the roadway until a permanent fix can be reached.
“...the mudslide at the 17km mark Guaracara Tabaquite Road has eroded further, narrowing the single lane. The debris and mud on the roadway currently has made the driving conditions not only difficult but also dangerous. You would have indicated that the matter is currently under investigation, but we are kindly seeking your assistance to have the roadway cleared on an ongoing basis to continue access to residents of the area,” the letter read.
She said a Ministry in-house crew was sent to the site yesterday to evaluate the situation.