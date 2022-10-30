A musical treat from Lord Nelson

lord nelson

:people's king: Veteran calypsonian Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) during his energetic performance of Meh Lover during yesterday's UWI gradutation ceremony at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya. Nelson was earlier conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters degree for his contributions to culture and calypso. Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The University of the West Indies’ graduation ceremony for the faculties of Humanities & Education and Sport turned into a dance floor yesterday, as calypsonian Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) treated the graduates to a performance of two of his popular songs.

Nelson was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for his contributions to culture and calypso.

After being presented with the degree, rather than delivering a speech, Nelson performed his songs, “Meh Lover” and “All Ah We is One Family”, much to the delight of the graduates and faculty members, who rose to their feet and danced through his performance.

Nelson even pulled the usually stoic UWI Chancellor Robert Bermudez to his feet and briefly danced with him across the stage.

Nelson, 91, drew laughter and applause as he took off his graduation robes and waved them like a Carnival flag. Prior to the performance, the calypso legend was praised by writer Prof Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw for his contributions to culture.

“We are a nation of story-tellers and our stories, big and small, are brought to life on the page, stage or screen,” Walcott-Hackshaw said.

“Our own Lord Nelson finds himself in the rare company of the few who are able to tell tales that relate to us all.”

She noted that Nelson’s calypso career began when he moved to the United States in 1952 and was drafted into the US army. There, he would perform for his fellow troops. After his service, he would perform in various New York clubs and dance halls.

Nelson was later encouraged by fellow calypsonian The Mighty Duke (Kelvin Pope) to write his own compositions.

Walcott-Hackshaw said Nelson not only built a career in music for himself, but also embraced others, helping to start their musical careers.

He was credited with giving a nine-year-old Machel Montano and opening slot to perform at his show in Paris at the time.

Walcott-Hackshaw described Nelson as a musical genius and the “people’s king”.

Later in the ceremony, valedictorian Patti-Anne Ali lauded the graduates for powering through the challenges they faced over the past few years, including those brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through every one of those challenging moments, you were charting a new course, the path which ultimately led you towards this very moment,” she said.

“When an unprecedented pandemic recolonised the world with hegemonic chaos and tragedy, you picked up the pieces, restructured plans, timelines and life goals and you soldiered on...”

Ali said now more than ever the world needs persons with the skills of yesterday’s graduates.

“We have never needed the upliftment and enlightenment of the arts, sports, education and culture more. The world has never needed your critical understanding of Caribbean civilisation more...”

