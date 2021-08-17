A nation in distress

The national August poll conducted by data analytics firm Solution by Simulation (SBS) presents a picture of a nation that has grown accustomed to a prolonged period of distress.
This is the conclusion the Nigel Henry-led SBS has come to based on data generated by the poll conducted between August 3 and 12, 2021.
The poll, which was commissioned by the Trinidad Express Newspapers, was conducted to gauge public opinion on national issues on the first anniversary of the People’s National Movement (PNM) in power in its second term.
SBS states its conclusion “is summed up by the poll’s equal three-way split between those that believe the country is better off, those that believe the country is worse off, and those that perceive no net change in either direction over the past year.
“On the anniversary of the PNM’s re-election to office, the Prime Minister’s 47 per cent approval rating represents a slower start in public opinion compared to the previous two administrations. The challenges facing the country remain, although concern over crime and the economy now pale in comparison to the concern over the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Satisfaction with the Government’s handling of the pandemic stands at 43 per cent, a far cry from the high-water mark of 74 per cent one year ago. The Government’s lower ratings are most evident when it comes to the assistance provided to those affected by Covid-19 related restrictions.”
If supply of vaccines allow, about 70 per cent of adults wish to vaccinate at this time; but a significant 30 per cent of the population either does not intend to be vaccinated or is yet unsure, the poll states.
“Widespread disillusionment in the nation’s public institutions pervades the society, although the level of disaffection is slightly less than in past years. Institutions such as the health sector and the Police Service experienced a sudden surge in confidence this year, perhaps due to a ‘rally around the flag’ effect. Traditional sources of inspiration, namely the President and the national athletes, received lower poll figures this year, leading to a generally apathetic national landscape,” the poll adds.
While noting that the public welcomes the reopening of the international borders, and would overwhelmingly support the renewal of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s contract, the poll found fewer persons believe that crime is a crisis compared to past years, although a majority of those polled describe crime as a “major problem”.