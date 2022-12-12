A national crisis looming

Opposition MP David Lee says the “damning reports” that State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd was cash strapped and unable to pay for fuel imports signals a looming national crisis.
The Sunday Express exclusively reported yesterday that Paria was cash strapped, unable to purchase fuel and pay its taxes and loans.
The company’s difficult position was detailed in a letter dated September 6, 2022 by its chairman Newman George to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
In a release yesterday, Lee stated that Paria’s problems pose “grave catastrophic” consequences for every citizen of this nation that has been solely created by this PNM government’s “reckless, destruction of Petrotrin”.
Lee, the Opposition’s shadow Energy Minister, stated that the Paria revelations, while deeply worrying and potentially crippling for the national economy, come as no surprise.
He stated that for years the Opposition had warned this Government that their absurd actions to shut down the Petrotrin refinery would totally destroy fuel security.
“Today we have proof that this Government’s baseless, illogical and ludicrous decimation of the refinery has sunk our nation to a new low, embarrassing us regionally, as we have regressed from a country that once supplied fuel to the Caribbean to a nation being unable to pay for fuel imports,” he stated.
Zero concern
Lee said from the very start, the Government was aware of the financial difficulties facing Paria hence the updated Financial statements of the Holding Company, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), were delayed in past years.
“This Government simply wanted to cover up that these new companies were not successful or even on equal par with Petrotrin as this Government even gave Heritage Petroleum Company Limited a ‘bligh’ on paying Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) for two years while energy companies continued to pay the Supplemental Petroleum Tax,” stated Lee.
He added that Finance Minister Colm Imbert must tell the country why he failed to ensure the outstanding subsidy owed to Paria by State-owned NP was paid.
“Is it that Minister Imbert suppressed these payments and jeopardised Paria’s ability to import fuel all in an effort to say he had a surplus for the last financial year?” he asked.
Lee stated that it was “truly astounding” that when he questioned Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about the restart of the refinery at Friday’s Parliamentary sitting, he had “zero care, concern, or plan for the restart of the refinery and worse, lacked remorse for his Government decision which today has placed every home, every business and every citizen in jeopardy”.
Noting that Rowley labelled going back into refining as “UNC madhouse business,” Lee stated the “real madhouse business” is a government that has robbed this nation of forex, jobs, and fuel security by leaving the refinery to become scrap metal.
“The very fact that Paria has monopoly control for the import of fuel into our national market, yet has run into financial difficulty is hardcore evidence of this Government’s total inability not only to manage our national energy affairs but their absolute inability to protect the core fabric of our nation,” he added.