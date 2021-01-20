The historic moment brought inspiration, tears and relief to many Americans as Joseph Biden took the oath as America’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as the first woman, and black, vice-president.
The following are some sentiments shared with the Express from US citizens and residents on the grand occasion.
Dr Nagendra Myneni, Iowa
“It is historic that Kamala Harris is now the first female vice-president and has multiracial lineage, but it is shocking to me that it took this long for one to get there in the most advanced country on earth. I watched the ceremony and I thought President Biden gave a very unifying speech filled with personal emotion.
“That is exactly what we need for this country at this time. Now it is up to the legislature to come together and follow the same path. I am inspired but also very sceptical how it will be going forward, seeing how divided the country is and how all the republicans lined up behind president Trump and his blatant lies.”
Erica Lewis-Mieres, NY
“I had the opportunity to watch with my class of Fourth Grade students. I was very much inspired by President Biden’s speech of renewal and resolve, healing and hope, faith, love and respect. He left me feeling hopeful and safe for the moment.
“However, it was Amanda Gorman, the young American poet, who blew me away. She inspired me even more, asking, ‘When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?’ She ended with light, ‘There is always light if we are brave enough to see it, brave enough to be it’. I just love it.
“By the end of the day, my little diverse group of African American, Arabic, Hispanic boys and girls left school believing that they too can become the next president or vice-president of the United States of America. It’s a new dawn and a new day, and we all left school today feeling good.
“As far as Kamala Harris is concerned, I pray for the continuance of shattering glass ceilings for women everywhere.”
Jennifer Rust Bailey, Utah
“President Biden spoke on everything I stand for. America can now breathe a breath of fresh air! I’m optimistic that he will get some co-operation from the opposition.
“Seeing the historic oath VP Harris took today made me proud to be an American, once again. I feel America is ready to heal. There is a lot of work to do, but I have confidence this administration can lead us there.”
Camille Dickinson, Maryland
I watched it. I cried all through. I’m hoping this is the start of an era of healing and equality for everyone. President Biden is so honest. He speaks from the heart. His speech was presidential. It sounds like a cop-out but that’s what we needed to hear four years ago, two weeks ago, three months ago.
“He has extended the olive branch and made it clear he’s here for the people. I can only hope that members of the Republican party can work with him. He said, ‘This is a great nation, we are good people, but we still have far to go’. That’s the truth.”
Cesita Segura, New York
“I feel that everything will change. President Biden is definitely going to tackle the spread of Covid-19. They both have a plan to clean up what Trump has left. It’s not going to happen overnight, but even today, we Americans feel a relief that a change is going to occur. There is so much work to do, many Americans have lost their jobs.
“Seeing Kamala Harris come into Government gives us hope that someday there will be a woman president. She wants change and they are definitely a great team. We were on the verge of a dictator, but we defeated him. It was really scary with what happened at the Capitol. Today has been pretty sane. There has been double the amount of National Guard for an inauguration. We can finally breathe peace.”