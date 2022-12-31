A night of noise

THE Fireworks Bill is still before the public for consultation. But activists are concerned that the fireworks laws in this country are not being effectively enforced. While activists continue to lobby for harsher penalties for delinquent fireworks users, fireworks sales have already skyrocketed for this year’s festive season.
With New Year’s Day hours away, Radica Mohammed, the franchise holder for FireOne Fireworks, said for the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, customers have spent thousands of dollars on fireworks.
“We have sold thousands of fireworks for the season. People are really getting them to enjoy and celebrate with their families and we have different types to choose from, including the silent pet-friendly types. We continue to promote responsible use of the fireworks, and we are hoping that people use their fireworks between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
“We are asking citizens to look after their pets, keep them safe, and watch out for the nation’s elderly,” Mohammed said.
Although the use of fireworks is not illegal, there are laws in place to limit the illegal sale and misuse of fireworks.
Roger Marshall, head of the Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago, has called for the proposed legislation, which is currently before the public, to be passed.
“There has been no new bill enacted. The Government has just been going around in circles for 19 years. They put out a draft for public comment, which received grave criticism, and it went back to the drawing board. That bill has recently been submitted to Cabinet, but nothing has been passed for 19 or 20 years,” Marshall said.
Marshall said the public is not aware of the current laws in place that restrict the misuse of fireworks.
“This Government has been avoiding any legislation on fireworks. The question is, why are they doing that? We are expecting a nightmare on Old Year’s Night. Recently, one of our associates in Tobago had cause to go to the police and report that fireworks were being let off, and the police had no clue as to the law regarding fireworks and went so far as to say that people were allowed to display fireworks on their property. The police do not know the laws that regulate fireworks,” Marshall said.
He added, “All of the laws regarding fireworks are broken, and no one seems to care. There is no action by the police, which gives people the impression that they can do as they please and get away with it,” Marshall said.
No change expected
Chair of the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA), Sita Kuruvilla, does not expect to see a reduction in the noise caused by fireworks for the New Year’s celebrations.
“There has been a lot of protesting for many years now, and we are not getting a proper hearing. We already have legislation in place to prohibit the use of fireworks in towns and cities, which is not respected at all,” she said.
Kuruvilla added, “Our main concern is putting fireworks in the hands of the public. I don’t think people know about the bill, and I don’t think it has been widely circulated enough. I also don’t think that it is unlikely that it can be regulated at all. It is unlikely to get the police to try to enforce the laws to deal with something like fireworks when they don’t have the resources to deal with a lot of other things taking place in the county,” Kuruvilla said.
Kuruvilla said she is not confident that the fireworks bill will be effective. “We are not happy at all with the proposals in the bill. We don’t think it can be properly enforced. It will be extremely difficult to regulate fireworks once they are in the hands of the general public. We put our concerns in writing, which we submitted to the Ministry of Legal Affairs, and we did attend the consultation. The provisions in the bill are not feasible. We are not impressed with it, and we don’t support the bill at all,” she said.
The law on fireworks
According to the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02, Section 99, “Any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars.”
With regard to the sale of fireworks, the Explosives Act Chapter 16:02 Section 10 (1) clearly states that—“No person other than a wholesale or retail dealer shall sell gunpowder, or offer or expose the same for sale. Section 10 (2) states- Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section is liable to a fine of two thousand dollars.”
The public is also advised to note the Explosives (Prohibition of Scratch Bombs) Order 2018, in keeping with Section 37 of the Explosives Act Chapter 16:02. The Order prohibits people from manufacturing, importing, keeping, conveying, or selling a scratch bomb. Persons found breaching the Order may be liable upon indictment, to a fine of $20,000 or ten years imprisonment or forfeiture of the items.