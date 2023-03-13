A night of sisterhood

The sisterhood swelled in appreciation last Wednesday night in a carefully calibrated concert to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD).
Held in the spacious National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) auditorium in Port of Spain, home to UTT’s training academy that is producing a whole generation of new creatives, the power of women to create joy and share it was the headline act.
This week, when achievements of women share centre stage with their vulnerabilities, the Network of NGOs understood that when music hits, no one feels pain. So, under its new co-ordinator, Jacqueline Burgess, successor to the late Hazel Brown, the Network put on a show on the day itself, mid-week, called “Woman Power” and lined up some big names with some young aspirants—Mavis John, Vaughnette Bigford, Patrice Roberts, Alicia Jaggasar, Sharda Patasar, Johanna Chuckaree, a newbee named Curly—and tossed in King David Rudder to make a bacchanal woman.
With few men about, patron of the event, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez manfully bore brunt of the night’s picong. (Expecting to be serenaded on one occasion, he was hit with “No gyal doh want no owner, no owner, no owner”.) Even Donna Cox, Social Development Minister, and Pennelope Beckles, longtime friend of women’s organisations and also Minister of Planning and Development were all smiles and heart, rare for governing politicians these days.
In front of them was that NAPA theatre stage of bona fide proportions and on it were women rehearsed in the matters of life, expressing through their fingers and fine throats, the sounds of life’s mountains and valleys. And they did so with grace and heroism.
Mavis John, self-identified senior citizen, burdened by a virus, smacked her chest—hard—to clear the way for her signature raspy vocals. “I’m a survivor,” she proclaimed against the modern public health enemy. Vaughnette Bigford’s contribution was as seamless as her long black dress, her notes rising in all the right places, her set running through Carl and Carol Jacobs’ “We Wanna Live”, the wisdom of King Austin’s (Austin Lewis) “Progress” to end mischievously with the apropos “Gyal Owner” by the late beloved Blaxx (Dexter Stewart).
The Music Festival vocals of Johanna Chuckaree is a new addition to her piano performance and she delivered her own Kes-like composition, “Long Time”. The song and her performance of it contain the promise of a maturing female composer and voice in a unique groovy-soca style.
Evening of love
A warm smile and flamenco-styled skirt defined Alicia Jaggasar, lead singer of Los Alumnos de San Juan and recently-launched solo act. Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) “Cheers to Life” in Spanish, just so you know, is just as sweet. By the time she code-switched to English mid-song, she had already won the love.
An evening of love it was. Love among sisters who attended, love between women onstage and off. The joy of giving and receiving rose from the packed concert hall in a pandemic world in which everything is appreciated that much more, when, as Mr Rochester in Jean Rhys’ Wide Sargasso Sea noted about the Caribbean, everything is “too lush, too green, too fragrant”.
With all that energy in the house, the expectation, the artistic duty even, to respond fell to the specialist campaigners—Rudder and Patrice.
It seems everything on Rudder is aging except his voice and ability to communicate with an audience. By the time he reached “sweet scandal when she walk”, his next step was to come off the stage and manage the vibe he was feeling.
Stage set for Patrice, a big star but still a youngster in the eyes of demographic present, still that Toco girlchild kaisonian, making her way in an image-mad business.
The young sister came with those strong legs that have carried her thus far and a set that spoke to her industrious preparation.
She knew the energy even before coming on stage. She presented “Like Yuhself”, her 2023 monster hit and Road March contender with Machel Montano, like it was an anthem for women’s survivalism: “Look where we reach again…”
From within an industry described only this week by sister soca star Fay-Ann Lyons as weaponising women’s feelings against each other, Patrice, at least on this night, felt the embrace of sisterhood.
Next year’s show is already being planned.