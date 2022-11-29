A nightmare in Biche

FOR some residents in Biche/Charuma flooding is expected, even when there is little rainfall.
But in recent days, families living along Charuma Road have experienced what they describe as a nightmare.
Residents say the rainfall was unprecedented, toppling bridges and topping watercourses which had never risen to road level overflowing into homes.
The Express spoke with security guard Catherine Gina Khan, a mother of three, who lost everything in her home in the weekend’s flood.
Khan, 29, said her family’s home had never flooded in the past and when she left for work on Friday evening she never expected the disaster that awaited her.
“My husband and I are both security guards working at different locations. We have three children who stay upstairs with my elderly parents when we work at nights. We live downstairs. My road has never been flooded before so we didn’t even think about putting anything high,” she said.
Khan said areas in Navet and Biche were flooded when she was returning home on Saturday morning.
“Still, I didn’t think by us would be flooded. When I reached the junction there was flood on the road and the car could not go through. I came out and walked through the water in my uniform to get home. I opened my front door and the water inside was knee high. It was unbelievable,” she said.
Khan said she saved pieces of clothing for her children. Her furniture and appliances were waterlogged and groceries were floating in the flood waters.
“It was like a bad dream. We couldn’t save anything because we were not prepared for this. I am thankful my children were safe,” she said.
Khan said her children, aged 11, six and one, lost their school books, clothing and medication.
Local government councillor Charleen Moona visited the family and delivered a mattress. “Otherwise no other State agency visited. The water went down and we put all our things outside to dry hoping we can save some of the furniture. I don’t know what will happen with the appliances,” she said.
Khan’s story was similar to several families in the Biche, Charuma and Navet communities yesterday.
Fire and flood
In Navet, a family lost everything they owned when fire broke out inside a bedroom as flood waters raged through their home on Saturday night.
Leah-Ann Leotaud, a mother of three, said she was attempting to lift her furniture and appliances to higher ground when the fire started around 9 p.m.
Leotaud, 29, said the Navet River breached its banks around 7 p.m. sending flood waters to her home located across the roadway.
“I sent my children to stay with my sister when I saw the river level rising. Around 7 p.m. the water started crossing the road and into my compound. My husband took off the electrical breaker and we were trying to move the furniture out but minutes later we saw smoke and there was a fire,” she said.
Leotaud said the fire started near the bathroom and spread to her children’s bedroom ,destroying everything in its path.
“What I didn’t lose in the fire I lost in the flood. Everything we owned. The children’s school uniforms, books, clothing, furniture, appliances. This is the worst we had ever experienced,” she said.
Leotaud said the fire was contained in the children’s bedroom. The flood, however, rose to high levels inside the house.
“We had flood in the past when the river overflowed but nothing like this,” she said.
Leotaud said the family has been staying at her sister’s home in San Pedro. She said no State agencies had visited offering assistance.