A painful Christmas without Collin

COLLIN Forbes was passionate about cars, his favourite time of the year was Christmas, he was a naturally-talented cook, and he prioritised his family, even more so the children who surrounded his home life.
Forbes was also an exemplar of the rehabilitation process of the criminal justice system. Sentenced in February 2018 when he was 33 years old after police caught him carrying a loaded firearm, a Princes Town magistrate ordered him to serve 20 months in prison for three firearm-related offences. During his time in prison, he chose to engage in occupational-based programmes of cabinet-making and auto-mechanic repairs. He re-emerged as a new man.
Forbes returned to his home humbled by the prison term, yet motivated to show all that he could be his best self, and he never looked back. Three weeks ago, a mere fender-bender collision led to his savage killing.
Forbes, 42, died from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, allegedly inflicted by a group of Spanish-speaking men who confronted him after the vehicle he was driving rolled back on their vehicle in the early hours of October 13. He was at a bar on Penal Rock Road where he went to the car park to rest in the vehicle. Around 12.10 a.m., when he attempted to reverse the blue Mitsubishi Lancer, it made contact with a red vehicle which was occupied by the Spanish-speaking men .
Violent confrontation
Initially, the discussion over the collision with the group of Spanish-speaking men was cordial.
The father of three and stepfather of one had offered to repair the minor damage to the vehicle. But when Forbes contacted the police to inform them of the incident, the encounter turned into a violent confrontation as the group of men tried to prevent him from speaking to the authorities and calling them to the scene.
Police were told by witnesses that the men ganged up and beat Forbes, threw glass bottles at him and the vehicle he drove, and stabbed him.
Forbes was unarmed and could do little to fight back. He was left to die as the men fled in the red car. Forbes died about an hour later at the hospital.
Pain and grief
Last week Wednesday, his funeral service was held at St Luke’s Spiritual Baptist Church, on Mandingo Road, Indian Walk and he was buried in the Paynter Public Cemetery in his community. His grieving family poured out their hurt over his tragic loss and the senseless killing. This was the eulogy read at the funeral service by his sister-in-law La Toya Forbes:
“I first met Collin about 18 years ago at the home he resided in up until his passing at Indian Walk, Moruga. Collin has always been auto-savvy. By auto-savvy, I mean immaculate with cars. His love for them was evident at a very young age.
Collin was the rambunctious one out of his brothers. He was also the one most likely to show up if you needed assistance with anything - car-related or not. An auto mechanic by trade, Collin, affectionately called ‘Short Man’, was the father of three and stepfather to one.
I believe most of us here are aware of Collin’s journey to date.
Is there any among us that is without fault? Any that has gone through this life, making all the right decisions? Please show by a raise of hands. We all here have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God and our country, and so I digress.
As we know, Collin has made some bad decisions throughout his life – one too many if you ask me.
However, none has ever been deserving of this outcome. None that has taken the life or lives of anyone. The decisions he made can easily be described as choices by idle hands and bad company and, for these, he served his time. He returned to the outside world and he did so for the last time last year.
I am not saying this ‘for the last time’ due to his untimely and senseless passing. I said ‘the last time’ because of what he did whilst serving his time.
He furthered his tradesmanship and acquired two certificates that he intended to use as a way to stay out of trouble.
It is this realisation that hurts us most as we would never be able to see the outcome of his hard work.
Now that we’ve got that out of the way, allow me to continue speaking about the person that was taken from us. Not his past, but who he was as an individual.
For the past years pre-Covid 19, Collin made it his business every Christmas to take his kids, nieces and nephews to all the little Christmas shows he could find.
Why? The gifts. He insisted that all the kids get as many gifts as they can get leading up to Christmas. It was one of his favourite times of the year and this would have been his second Christmas since coming home.
Whose house did Collin not visit to do his solo parang for eats and drinks all hours of the morning? We would all agree that ‘Short Man’ loved his stomach. I am not sure if many of you knew this but he was also an amazing cook.
Collin enjoyed hunting and would often drop off an iguana or two once they had a good hunt. He would say, ‘Doh throw away meh eggs eh Toya’. That was a constant reminder as it was his favourite.
Collin was and will always be the life of the gathering. His love for family and togetherness was confirmed by his inability or maybe his unwillingness to hold grudges. That is a character trait I hope we all can emulate.
As I conclude, I wish to use this opportunity to speak to those responsible for his murder — be it directly or indirectly.
You did not just take the life of Collin Forbes. You forever changed the lives of his children, grandparents, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, brothers and countless others that loved and were dependent on him.
You took away the opportunity to prove change, consistency, and progress. You stopped him at 42 in the physical and propelled him prematurely into the spiritual.
I pray God has mercy on you.”
Anyone with information on Forbes’ killing can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or send the information to the TTPS app.