A PARTY OF THE PEOPLE

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team now have a new political party to contest the next Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.
The media showed up at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough, yesterday with the expectation that there would be a grand launch for the new party.
However, security indicated that the media were not allowed entry and police would be called to remove anyone who tried to enter, as it was a closed-door event.
Augustine, who arrived around 5.15 p.m., said the party “organisers” indicated this was the “launch of the process” of building the party, and not the actual party launch.
He said there would be “robust conversations” at the closed-door meeting, and then a vote taken via a ballot box as to what the party name, colour and symbol should be.
He said out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to not allow the media entry so that attendees could have the freedom to talk without cameras in their faces.
Augustine said the building of the new party is one taken from a “bottom up” approach, and not one where leaders sit in a dark room and make decisions.
He said a draft constitution has already been created, and this would be tabled at the meeting for discussions.
The event, he said, was the launch of the process that would lead to the more “colourful, flamboyant” party launch that people are accustomed to.
The process has not been led by the THA executive, but by “grassroots supporters”, he added.
Augustine said he will not be registering the party name and symbol.
Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke had taken ownership of the party to which Augustine and the THA executive formerly belonged.
Augustine said something like that should never happen again in Tobago.
He said the party should belong to the people on the ground, and not an individual.
Told that Duke has labelled the new party as a “fraud”, Augustine said that may be a case of the fox saying the grapes are sour.
He said there was no fight with Duke over the PDP, pointing out they left him alone and allowed him to have what he said was his. He said the people of Tobago will build out what is theirs and have ownership.
He said this is not his party and that if circumstances prevent him from carrying on, there must be structures in place for continuity.
He took a jab at Duke, saying people from Roxborough (Duke’s electoral district) were to attend the process yesterday.
The party, he said, will be sustained and will result in success, as it will deliver “true” representation.
Augustine said this was a “high day” for Tobago where the people form their own political vehicle, and no one can say “this is mine” and take it and go.
This most important thing, he said, is Tobago’s development and they will be focused on that.
Augustine said he would seek permission as to whether the media would be allowed into the room. He returned 20 minutes later, inviting the media to the start of the event before the discussions took place.
The meeting took place in a conference room of the Cultural Complex with about 300 people in attendance.
The media were allowed into the room where gospels were sung and a preacher delivered a short sermon, in which he praised Augustine.
The media were asked to exit when a PowerPoint presentation on the party overview began, and told we would be re-invited when the party name would be shared after being decided upon via vote.
Tobago reactions
Before the launch of the party yesterday, the Express visited Scarborough to get the views of the people. There were mixed reactions, with some supporting Augustine and others condemning him.
Adel Lyons, 47, from Scarborough, said Augustine is a fighter and has vision.
“Farley is fighting for the people of Tobago. Tobago change up a lot since the PDP come in power. The roads are better. The only thing people in Tobago studying is their back pay and a raise. Once people get that, Tobago will be so sweet,” he said.
He said there has been visible development with the construction of buildings, and youths are getting jobs.
“We have to take it one day at a time. We can’t push everything on the man. He’s trying. He looking for betterment, not for worse. I supporting him 100 per cent,” said Lyons.
A woman, who said she is well known as “FloJo”, 64, from Mt Saint George, said works have been happening in Tobago.
“People getting help with foodstuff and we give thanks for whatever small mercies. We with him all the way. Farley all the way, trust me,” she said.
Anthony Williams, 43, who operates Trinbago Punches on the Scarborough Esplanade, said there needs to be consultation with the people.
“I think he should take time and speak to the people more and engage with them on what they want,” he said.
He said there have been tangible changes, as he noted that booths on the esplanade have been occupied.
“They trying to do everything little by little,” he said.
A Moriah woman said Augustine deserves a chance. “I believe that everybody deserve a chance. For years the PNM was there and made a mess. It is his turn now. Give him a chance, see what he can do. He now start. Everybody is entitled to make mistakes. He’s not perfect, but so far they’re doing pretty alright. I don’t believe there should be a fresh election. If at the end of his tenure he messed up, it’s the people’s choice again to put somebody else,” she said.
No change
Tobagonians who were critical of Augustine opted to not give their names, fearing victimisation.
A contractor from Scarborough said delayed payments are causing hardships.
“Since this administration take over, it’s been harder on us. We have workers working and not getting paid on time, and we still got to work to make sure the work get done. Workers have family and bills, and have to borrow money to survive. Their slogan was for change, but there has not been any change,” he said.
A man from Signal Hill said there has been no sign of progress since the Augustine administration entered office. He said people want to see an improvement to their daily lives and cost of living, but that has not yet happened.
A small group of CEPEP employees said things have gotten worse, as the money they receive is not enough for them to get by.
“Things have not gotten better, they have gotten worse. We working so hard and the money not enough. You go into the grocery and coming out with a small bag,” said an employee.