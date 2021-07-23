judge and gavel

What happened in the canefield was a planned and frenzied assault, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-­Hinds said, in deli­vering guilty verdicts yesterday on Sean Luke murderers Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo.

“In weighing all of the evidence, I am sure about what happened,” she said. The judge said she was confident Chatoo and Mitchell had planned to harm Luke, and the fishing trip had provided them with the opportunity to do so. I weighed up all the evidence globally and I drew the strands ­together, and I have found it all led to one specific circumstance,” she stated.

Pointing out sperm matching Mitchell’s DNA was found on Luke’s underwear, the judge said she was certain Mitchell sexually assaulted the boy before he was killed.

“I am sure what happened in the cane field was a planned and frenzied assault. I am sure that accused number one buggered Sean Luke before sodomising him with the cane stalk. I believe that accused number two was covering Sean Luke’s mouth, making him an accessory to the crime.

“I believe that accused number one, immediately after discharging, sodomised Sean Luke with the cane to cause grievous bodily harm. Why? Because of the length of the cane (53 centimetres) and the depth of the penetration,” stated the judge.

She went on to add she was certain without a shadow of a doubt that Mitchell pushed the cane stalk into Luke’s body, with every thrust going deeper and deeper “­until it had nowhere else to go” and in order to apply that type of force, Chatoo ­asserted. “I believe the scream Avinash Baboolal heard was the sound of the unimaginable and intense agony Sean Luke was facing. In an attempt to incapacitate him, accused number two placed his hand over Sean Luke’s mouth and neck,” she said.

The judge said based on the evidence, she was confident the killing took place between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 26. “The last time Pauline Bharat saw her son alive was when he went to take a nap with her around 1.50 p.m. She never saw him again. Not even his dead body,” said the judge.

‘Many teachers accessed vaccines on their own’

Head of the National Primary Schools Principals Association Carlene Hayes says many teachers have already accessed the Covid-19 vaccine on their own, and did not wait for the Ministry of Education’s current vaccination drive.

“The Prime Minister is saying that teachers are not taking the vaccine, but this is not so,” she said yesterday during a telephone interview with the Express.

Just a matter of time

It’s only a matter of time before Trini­dad and Tobago gets its first case of the Delta variant, as it’s more transmissible than the P1 (Brazilian) variant, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also warned on Thursday that it is inevitable the highly infectious Delta variant will reach T&T’s shores.

Pauline’s pain

When Pauline Bharat goes to bed at night, and the house grows quiet, what happened in the final moments of the life of her ­infant son Sean Luke fills her mind.

“I put my pillow over my face and bawl into it, so nobody would hear me. And I pray to God to remove these thoughts, to please, please, help me. I beg God to have mercy on me,” she said yesterday.

Save a life

More people should consider becoming kidney donors as they can potentially save someone’s life and the procedure carries little risk to them.

This according to Prof Vijay Naraynsingh, who led a team of young doctors that performed a successful kidney transplant on Wednesday at the Medical Associates private hospital in St Joseph.

