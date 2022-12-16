A-PLUS FOR COPS

The swift work of police officers in capturing a soldier and two other men minutes after a robbery was reported is being praised by Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Aboud said he had taken note of Wednesday’s incident inDowntown Port of Spain, and had nothing but kind words for the timely response of the officers.
“Simply put, it was a good job done by the officers. They were given a report, and they were able to act on it quickly, and they were able to capture the persons responsible. That’s an A-plus effort,” Aboud said.
However, while he praised the police he cautioned members of the public to be mindful of their surroundings no matter what time of year it is.
“Right now, the Police Service has made it known that they are expressing almost peak visibility in the Port of Spain city. However, I just have some words of caution for persons who traverse and work in this area, and it can be applied elsewhere, too—be safe. Do not expect the crime situation to suddenly dissipate because the police have promised higher levels of visibility and effort. The police have their own responsibilities, and I will say here and now that over the last week they will get an A from me in terms of this effort, but you as an individual also have a responsibility to protect yourself. Be prudent. Be alert. Be vigilant. The criminal elements may be a small part of our populace, but they are competent in their field of choice, criminality. So we need to make ourselves less obvious targets, and anticipate dangers. It is sad to say, but that is the reality we live in currently,” Aboud said.
Last Friday, the Port of Spain Division launched its anti-crime initiative for the Yuletide season.
The initiative was given the code name “DEER” which represents Detection and disruption, Enforcement, Education and awareness, and rapid Response.
Aboud said while it’s just been a week, he felt comfortable saying this initiative was better than the efforts of the Port of Spain Division last year.
“As far as Christmas is concerned, we know it is a difficult period for police, due to the increased persons in the city. So, criminals have easier opportunities to mingle and police have harder times distinguishing suspects. We’ve even still reported some incidents along Charlotte Street and along Independence Square since the initiative was launched. So it’s not been a ‘zero crime’ situation. But even with that, they will get an ‘A’ for effort from me. They have made a stronger effort this year than they did in 2021. But all in all, the Central Police Station, the City Police, Besson Street police, and the (Port of Spain) Task Force, under Mr (ACP Collis) Hazel are most certainly trying to make a difference in the Downtown area, and so far, we feel as though Port of Spain is reasonably well protected,” Aboud said.