A-PLUS FOR COPS

GL Cellular Store

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Three suspects lie on the floor of GL Cellular Store on Wednesday night after they were caught by police officers responding to a report of a robbery in progress at Capital Plaza, Port of Spain.

The swift work of police officers in capturing a soldier and two other men minutes after a robbery was reported is being praised by Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, Aboud said he had taken note of Wednesday’s incident inDowntown Port of Spain, and had nothing but kind words for the timely response of the officers.

“Simply put, it was a good job done by the officers. They were given a report, and they were able to act on it quickly, and they were able to capture the persons responsible. That’s an A-plus effort,” Aboud said.

However, while he praised the police he cautioned members of the public to be mindful of their surroundings no matter what time of year it is.

“Right now, the Police Service has made it known that they are expressing almost peak visibility in the Port of Spain city. However, I just have some words of caution for persons who traverse and work in this area, and it can be applied elsewhere, too—be safe. Do not expect the crime situation to suddenly dissipate because the police have promised higher levels of visibility and effort. The police have their own responsibilities, and I will say here and now that over the last week they will get an A from me in terms of this effort, but you as an individual also have a responsibility to protect yourself. Be prudent. Be alert. Be vigilant. The criminal elements may be a small part of our popu­lace, but they are competent in their field of choice, criminality. So we need to make ourselves less obvious targets, and anticipate dangers. It is sad to say, but that is the reality we live in currently,” Aboud said.

Last Friday, the Port of Spain Division launched its anti-crime initiative for the Yuletide season.

The initiative was given the code name “DEER” which represents Detection and disruption, Enforcement, Education and awareness, and rapid Response.

Aboud said while it’s just been a week, he felt comfortable saying this initiative was better than the efforts of the Port of Spain Division last year.

“As far as Christmas is concerned, we know it is a difficult period for police, due to the increased persons in the city. So, criminals have easier opportunities to mingle and police have harder times distinguishing suspects. We’ve even still reported some incidents along Charlotte Street and along Independence Square since the initiative was launched. So it’s not been a ‘zero crime’ situation. But even with that, they will get an ‘A’ for effort from me. They have made a stronger effort this year than they did in 2021. But all in all, the Central Police Station, the City Police, Besson Street police, and the (Port of Spain) Task Force, under Mr (ACP Collis) Hazel are most certainly trying to make a difference in the Downtown area, and so far, we feel as though Port of Spain is reasonably well ­protected,” Aboud said.

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd manager Collin Piper was interrogated for about seven hours yesterday during which he defended his position not to send anyone into the pipeline to rescue the LMCS divers.

He did so in the face of arguments from senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj on day ten of the commission of enquiry that there was time and there were resources to save the divers’ lives, but there was a “slow” action on Paria’s part.

THE Appeal Court will next Tuesday morning hear the challenge brought by the State against the granting of injunctive relief to former police commissioner Gary Griffith by a High Court judge earlier this week, relative to the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report.

During a brief hearing yesterday afternoon, a three-judge panel comprising Justices Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson gave directions for the filing of authorities and other necessary documents no later than 4 p.m. on Monday.

“WHO gave you the authority to make decisions about dives, or to prevent dives, and consequently, who should live or die?”

This was the question put to Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin Piper, yesterday, as he was grilled by Prakash Ramadhar, the attorney representing the families of two of the four divers who died in the pipeline, after no rescue attempt was ever made.

The lives of Stephanie Anita Jagdeo and Amar Randy Ramdass became so entwined that there was never one without the other.

Their love for each other was infinite, and everyone who knew them experienced their connection.

Hundreds of mourners bade farewell to the young couple who were cremated on separate pyres at the Waterloo Cremation Site.

