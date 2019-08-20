MORE than a week after a doubles vendor was gunned down in Curepe in an attack witnesses by scores of passers-by, there has been no arrest and police said that no one seems to want to come forward to give evidence.
Investigators said that this has stymied their enquiry despite the incident occurring in a “very public place.”
Police said that on August 10 around 9.45 p.m. victim, Sharzard Manick, 34 were preparing doubles for scores of people at Curepe Junction when two men walked up to him and using automatic rifles they opened fire hitting Manick several times about the body.
The sounds were so loud residents as far away as Balata Trace, Maracas Valley initially thought that the sounds were out of season fireworks.
People who were nearby fled in all directions but when the shooting stopped and the killers ran off, they came back some of them filming Manick’s last moments.
Eventually he was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are asking that anyone with information with regards to who was responsible for the very public murder to please come forward or even use the Crime-stoppers Hotline at 800-TIPS.