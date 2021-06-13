A quarrying quandary

A thick layer of slush coats the roadways of Poui Trace in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, where quarrying activity has trapped some residents inside their homes.
At least five households are stuck behind near crumbling slopes and a muddy path used as an access route to and from the village.
As trucks filled with material leave and enter the area, clumps of mud are left behind, sometimes blocking the road.
The situation has worsened with the rainy season.
And as a result, those interviewed on telephone by the Express last week (they asked to remain unnamed) say the road has become waterlogged and impassable.
“Yes, some of us here have vans but not everyone does. Some of us have a car and it is difficult to navigate this road in the condition that it is in right now. When that mud piles up, it is difficult. What I am facing up here is indescribable, It is so stressful. We have come into awful situations. Last year before the elections, I came out of my house and we could not leave because there was mud and water flowing everywhere,” said one resident.
Another said: “They are doing quarrying and when the rain falls, the loose mud from the quarry side washes down onto the roadway leaving a layer of mud on the roadway. I would say it is impassable. Say a heavy shower falls, it all comes down and remains on the roadway. It is a hill that is being cut down with excavators and trucks that take the residue in and out of the area.”
According to residents, the issue has grown to affect not just residents but also those who frequent the route to access agricultural projects further into the street. Those who commute in and out of the area, they said, often leave with their vehicles caked in mud. Those attempting to leave on foot, they said, would need to wear boots to do so.
Letters written
As such, the 14 residents who are severely affected say they are frustrated by a lack of action.
Some have attempted to seek redress through agencies such as the Princes Town Regional Corporation (under which the area falls) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA). In March 2021 they said an initiative was undertaken by the corporation to construct a passageway for heavy equipment leaving the area. Though the bridge did alleviate the situation to some extent, they said, it persists in a more concentrated area than before.
“I tried checking the agencies to see if they are allowed to do what because it is a rural area. I liaised with the councillor for a while about it and I wrote a lot of letters to the regional corporation. When the authorities came in here to address the issue the person said there isn’t a tunnel to wash out the mud. So recently the corporation did construct a tunnel. However, the situation is the same at the moment,” said a resident.
Continuous occurrence
Councillor for Moruga, Joseph Lorant, told the Express on Thursday that the issue is long-standing in the community.
Throughout the years, he said the area was visited by members of the EMA, the municipal police, and the regional corporation. Though interventions have been undertaken in the past to clean the area, he said the clearing of the roads remains the responsibility of the private citizen undertaking the quarrying exercise. Previous initiatives to stop the passing of heavy equipment along the roadways, he said, have fallen short.
“This is a continuous occurrence. On numerous occasions, the municipal police would have gone down there, as well as the EMA to have a conversation with the persons. Even our disaster unit went in. This is something that is constantly happening. We are accustomed to cleaning up after the individual so I believe something should be done to ensure responsibility in cleaning up after themselves. The question I posed to the EMA is if this kind of quarrying should be done in this area. As I said, sometimes we visit the area and the person is not there. At the moment we will be looking into the matter to see how best we can assist in helping the residents,” he said.
“I had a sign on the Poui Trace roadway to limit the amount of heavy equipment into the area. I made arrangements and the sign was installed and we recognised that some businesses would be jeopardised in terms of livestock coming in with heavy equipment and so on. I compromised and removed the sign and by doing that the same issue continued. Now is the time to have some kind of measures in place. I believe what we can do as a corporation is to continuously monitor and I made recommendations for that,” he said.
He added that the issue was mentioned last Thursday to the regional corporation and municipal police. Without access to the corporation’s construction equipment, he said a request was made for the road office to visit the area.
ACTION
By Friday morning, the Express was informed that the area was visited by the corporation and its roadways cleaned. However, both Lorant and residents stated that this was only a temporary fix.
“I believe that the individual should be responsible for cleaning up after the work that they do. Although it is a corporation road, yes it is our responsibility but we can’t clean up after someone when they were the ones responsible for the mess,” he said.
The Express contacted Dipchand Lall, the citizen named by both Lorant and residents as the landowner.
Lall stated in a telephone interview on Friday that there was no formal quarrying but that the land was being cleared for farming purposes.
He said that material is occasionally transported out of the area for use.
“I am not doing anything like quarrying, sometimes if I find someone who wants a couple loads of material, I give it to them for free. At present I am not doing any work at all. If someone requests materials, I try to get it to them because the land needs to be cleared. Actually, I stopped that project because I am getting a little older and I decided it might not be in my interest. I handed that project to my son but I don’t think he is doing anything at the moment. At present nobody is quarrying, not in the past few months, to my knowledge,” he said.