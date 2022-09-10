‘A Queen of grace and class’

Several prominent people in Trinidad and Tobago have expressed their admiration for “an icon” and extended condolences to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.
In a phone interview, retired diplomat and public servant Reginald Dumas said: “I am not a royalist. I thought she did an excellent job. In terms of the situations that came up, just a couple of days ago she swore in Britain’s third female Prime Minister Liz Truss.
“A number of her children and grandchildren have not always behaved in the way she would have hoped...she would have navigated their conduct in a particular way. She was always well briefed. When she was sworn in, she said she was going to do her duty to Britain. Looking at her from a physical and psychological distance, I think she did an excellent job,” he added.
On King Charles III’s ascendance to the throne, Dumas said: “He is not the popular character in town. The matriarch passed on, and the responsibility to hold the family together falls on the shoulders of Charles. But can he do it? We have to wait and see. I am afraid Charles will not be seen to measure up to the standard she has set. I regret to have to say it, but it’s the truth.”
Offering a kernel of wisdom, Dumas said: “I wish others in the world would emulate her work ethic, even people in our country. I hope they would follow her and discharge their duties properly. I am sad to see her go. She was an example of living up to one’s duties and responsibilities. She did not shirk her tasks. I think it’s an excellent lesson for those of us who are non-government officials or non-royals to learn from. She discharged her duties well.”
Former People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary and Arima mayor Ashton Ford said: “Arima has always cherished the monarchy because we became a Royal Chartered Borough in 1888 by Queen Victoria. Therefore her reign (Queen Elizabeth II) from 1952 to the present would always be recognised by us. The monarchy set about creating boroughs. It is special to us because of the granting of royal status for Arima.
“I met her three times when I served in London as attache responsible for Public Affairs, Culture and Tourism between 2004 and 2010. I met her when two (T&T) high commissioners to England, Glenda Morean-Phillip and John Jeremie, presented their credentials. I also attended a special garden soiree where I met the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace.
I will cherish those memories. In my brief tete-a-tete with the Queen, I told her in Arima, the Princess Royal Park is named after the Royals. It was a privilege to meet Her Royal Highness. I will always treasure the memory.
The world will always pay tribute to her because of her long reign. She was recognised as a decent, honest, humble and God-fearing person. We extend condolences to her family and the people. We wish incoming King Charles all the best as the head of the monarchy.”
Former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran, who had the pleasure of meeting her while on official duty, said: “It was a most gracious meeting and an event that I would remember for all time. We had a quiet conversation, which was to the point. The tete-a-tete left me elated about the future of the Commonwealth nations.”
On her legacy, Dookeran added: “She has been an extraordinary head of the Commonwealth. She discharged her duties with great dignity and sensitivity. The world will mourn a leader who can be emulated as an icon among leaders. We in Trinidad and Tobago are fortunate to have her during the relevant period of the country. I think her life would be a monument of stability and state craft ever displayed by any monarch at all times.”
The University of the West Indies St Augustine campus historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh said: “The late Queen Elizabeth II will forever be tied to the history of the Commonwealth and the former British West Indian colonies. Whenever countries as Trinidad and Tobago reflect on their struggles and achievements of Independence and Republicanism, the role of the Queen will be remembered.
“For many people across the globe, the Queen would be considered a benevolent ruler. She had an aura of charm and poise that overshadowed some of the controversies surrounding the monarchy, including the treatment of Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan and the sexual abuse lawsuit facing her son, Prince Andrew.
“Some in the UK believe the monarchy is an irrelevant institution while others cherish it as part of the United Kingdom’s legacy.
The influence and power of Queen Elizabeth was neither as a head of state nor in the government but more importantly in representing the UK,” added Teelucksingh.
Historian and veteran calypsonian Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) said: “I remember I was a pupil at St Mary’s College when she ascended the throne in 1952. We all said a prayer for long life. She indeed had a long life...prayers worked. All I can do is say a prayer for her soul. I hope her value systems will last for a long while.
“When we became independent, the late Dr Eric Williams thanked her for all the kindness and assistance she gave to Trinidad and Tobago. The Princess Royal came to open the Parliament. It was a historic occcasion,” added Liverpool.
Celebrated author Earl Lovelace said: “My condolences are in order. She was a good person. I remember going to Buckingham Palace and meeting her. I am not sure if I had tea or not. It was a result of winning the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize with the novel ‘Salt’ around 1996. It was interesting.
I admired the costumes worn by the guards but I felt the gentlemen who dress up in our Carnival costumes look much better. It’s an occasion for celebrating her life, as people are moved to express their grief. The Queen has had a certain role in the Commonwealth.”
Former planning minister Dr Bhoe Tewarie, who has often visited London, said: “She was a Queen of great grace and class. She managed herself with dignity in all circumstances. No matter how challenging the situation was, whether it was her family, national politics or through global changes that would have affected the office.
She impacted on the Royal Family. She navigated through the changes in perception and assessment of the value of royalty to British society. Rest in peace, lady of great charm and restraint!”