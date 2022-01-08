A question of individual rights and public health

The right to the health of the public “would likely be and should be the overriding factor” in any considerations for a vaccine mandate.
In what appears to be the laying out of a case for the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the Cabinet-appointed Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC) has made this point, stating that the interest of the majority should be the overriding factor in any such considerations.
“While any schema of mandatory vaccination is an abrogation of individual rights, no right is absolute,” the paper developed by the IRAC has said, adding that this has been established in a Privy Council judgment involving “Suratt and Others, vs the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Listed as the “Final Draft”, the document is dated July 15, 2021.
Among the terms of reference for these considerations, the body considered such issues as the following:
• To examine and assess the legislative considerations and industrial relations/employment implications of Covid-19 vaccination in Trinidad and Tobago’s marketplace;
• Legislative considerations for Covid-19 vaccination as a national policy enacted through legislation.
Its authors concluded that there was no existing legislation, precedent or policy which governs the issue. It said the formulation of relevant law would involve consideration of existing human rights, labour law, public health, and even tort.
It said issues which would also have to be considered include an appropriate balancing of individual rights versus collective rights, what is reasonable and in the interest of the majority.
This, the paper said, would include the right to health of the public and “would likely be and should be the overriding factor in any such considerations”.
In addition, it said the protection of the individual worker in an environment that has a high risk for the transmission of Covid-19, from the risk posed by a co-worker or co-workers and systems of work are also an important element in this assessment.
Balancing rights
Going further, the document sets out the following:
“It cannot be the case that every Act of Parliament which impinges in any way upon the rights protected in Sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution, is for that reason alone unconstitutional.”
It said legislation frequently affects rights such as freedom of thought and expression, and the enjoyment of property.
These, it said, are both rights that are qualified and may be limited, either by general legislation, or in the particular case, provided that such legislation pursues a legitimate aim, and is proportionate to it.
The paper has also argues that it was for parliament in the first instance, to strike the balance between individual rights and the general interest. Moreover, it said, it is recognised that the law does not or should not exist in a vacuum, and must be tailored to adjust to changing circumstances.
“It cannot be denied that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed not just the local circumstances, but the reality of the entire global community.
“The T&T Constitution, like it other Commonwealth Caribbean counterparts, used the criteria of reasonableness in assessing the legitimacy of limiting rights, whether through legislation or case law,” the report states.
Going further, it said Trinidad and Tobago already has clear precedents for legislation mandating other types of vaccines, which have never been declared unreasonable or unconstitutional. Arguably, it said, the Covid-19 pandemic is even more serious than the circumstances which gave rise to these laws.
Covid a workplace hazard
Examining the question of industrial relations considerations for mandating Covid-19 vaccines in the workplace, the paper said the following: it is enshrined in the Occupational Safety and Health Act, that employers have a duty of care to ensure a safe and healthy workplace, and that such stipulations extend to employees as well. “This is particularly important in the Covid-19 vaccination context... where there is possibility of employees infecting others.”
It is instructive that the duty of employees toward health and safety also incorporates a duty to co-operate with the employer, based on the implied term of co-operation within the employment contract, in executing safety and health objectives, it added.
Referring to declarations in Section 10 of the OSH Act, the paper said such considerations extend to safety and health rules, policies and procedures laid down by the employer.
On top of this, it said Part II of the Act established in law “the long fought-for protections for employees to legitimately refuse to work, on safety and health grounds”.
A relevant section of the Act further holds that a worker can legitimately refuse to work in circumstances where there is serious and imminent danger to himself, or unusual circumstances where these have arisen which are hazardous or injurious to his health and life.
“Covid-19 can be determined to be a workplace hazard as it impairs health, and can cause death. The congregation of employees at a workplace can, without the implementation of the public health and safety interventions, amount to unusual circumstances which are injurious, presenting serious and imminent dangers,” the paper concluded.
Controlling Covid spread
Significantly, the paper states that certain categories of workers may not avail themselves of such privileges, in refusing to work. These include the protective services, and those in the medical, health or care industry, or in support services to that industry.
“Indeed, these are the categories who are likely to be at the top of the list, should there be a requirement for mandatory vaccination,” it said.
“In sum, unvaccinated workers may indeed pose a health and safety risk in the workplace, but in making such an assertion/assessment, employers and workers must recognise that at present, vaccination is one of several strategies to control the spread,” the paper added.
Going in this direction, it said the legally recognised process must be followed, and the safety and health protocols implemented by the employer must be assessed against the standard of preventing serious and imminent danger to workers, or preventing workers from unusual circumstances which are hazardous or injurious to their health and life.
“Given the changing risks posed by Covid-19, employers should identify corrective measures to mitigate same in the preparation of their annual risk assessments to ensure compliance with Section 13(a) of the OSH Act,” the paper states.
The paper also refers to one section of the Act, which it says empowers the Minister of Labour to make regulations to impose conditions or use or require anything to be done to, or in connection with, systems of work, etc, and to declare as dangerous, a process in which persons employed are exposed to serious disease, among other things.