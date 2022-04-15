A quiet day...a heinous crime

A decade has passed since the deadly attack on Freeport pensioners Sugrim Gangabissoon and his wife Indra.
On April 12, 2012, the couple was ambushed, bludgeoned and robbed by someone who waited for them to return after cashing their pension cheques.
Indra never regained consciousness and died at hospital two days later. She was 76. Her 93-year-old husband suffered permanent brain injuries and died the following year. He never remembered the attack.
No one was detained or charged with the heinous crime that happened on the day the elderly couple had planned a quiet day in celebration of their 59th wedding anniversary.
And the couple’s daughter, Draupadi Gangabissoon is still offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.
Back in 2012 the couple’s children were already preparing for their parents’ diamond jubilee the following year. The family had planned a yagna (Hindu prayer service) inviting relatives and friends to celebrate the milestone.
But that would never be.
A relative had taken Sugrim to a doctor’s appointment and then to the bank where the couple would cash their old age pension cheques.
The Gangabissoons returned to their Southern Main Road home around 11 a.m. Sugrim was in the bedroom. His wife was chatting with her daughter on the telephone.
The woman screamed out and the line went dead. Within half an hour, one of the couple’s daughters got to the home and found them bleeding on the ground. They had been savagely beaten on the head and face. The couple was taken to the Couva Health Facility, then to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Sugrim had suffered a blow to the head, which relatives believe caused a concussion. He could not remember details of the attack, and remained disoriented for a long time. Indra, however, suffered a fractured skull and broken jaw. Her eyes were swollen shut. She was transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital for further treatment by a neurosurgeon, since there was none at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Indra died two days later. An autopsy found that she died of head injuries as a result of blunt force trauma. Her beloved husband never recovered from the physical and emotional wounds caused that day. The beating he endured left him with permanent brain injuries. Sugrim died a year later.
Police could find no motive for the crime as there were no witnesses.
Husband dies of broken heart
The couple’s daughter, Draupadi Gangabissoon, reached out to the Express last week to pay tribute to her parents and to remind citizens of the crime which remains unsolved.
Gangabissoon said, “This tragic, disastrous, calamitous, insane and bold crime occurred within half hour of Papa and Mom returning home after cashing their pension cheques. It’s a date our family will remember until our dying day. This day forever changed the lives of our family and continued, when two days later, April 14, 2012, mom succumbed to her injuries which included a fractured skull and broken jaw. Mom had lost her life for her pension money of $3,000. It was the only thing missing from this home invasion and robbery. This was undoubtedly the darkest day of my life.”
Gangabissoon said her father never recovered from the trauma of losing his beloved Indra and died of a broken heart. “Tragedy followed our family when Papa died a year later, July 1, 2013. Despite his injuries suffered from the home invasion, it was Mom’s death which took the biggest toll on his life. It was something he was never able to overcome. I believe he died of a broken heart,” she said.
Gangabissoon said despite the initial response of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the investigation stalled for months with no investigators contacting the family. For the past ten years, she said the family felt victimised by not knowing what happened on the day their parents were attacked.
“Our family to this date is disheartened and disappointed by the lack of progress and being kept in the dark by what we thought was a police investigation. Our mom’s case quickly became a cold case. The Trinidadian police have not been successful in their investigation for many reasons. The major reason is that Trinidad continues to have numerous killings of innocents. It seems obvious, the police force has been too overwhelmed with crime to be able to successfully locate, arrest and charge the person or persons who committed this horrendous criminal offence against our parents,” she said.
Saying her mother’s death was no more, or less, important that any other victim of crime, Gangabissoon added that the emotional effects upon the family have been tremendous and overbearing as there is no closure.
“After Mom’s death, my sisters and I stayed in shock. We thought it was a nightmare and we were going to wake up and it would have turned out that none of that had really happened. It was just surreal. Our experience of grief over Mom’s death never ends – we simply learned to live with the pain of her loss,” she said. And as their mother’s death anniversary approaches, Gangabissoon said the family intends on celebrating her life and legacy.
“My sisters and I have woven her memory in the fabric of our everyday life. We remember the little things that made her who she was and we repeat the things that help make us the people we are today,” she said.
$.1m reward
Sugrim, a Sanskrit teacher, had authored six books, and taught Ramayana, Bhagavat Gita and Hindi to children and adults all across Trinidad for most of his life. He was instrumental in the building of Freeport Hindu School in the 1950s and was its first manager, his daughter said.
The school was renamed in his honour in October 2013. “It was a bittersweet celebration as he had passed away earlier that year. It would have been such an honour to both my parents to have witnessed this historical gesture,” Gangabissoon said.
And this was Gangabissoon’s tribute to her beloved parents, “Papa and Mom were the perfect role model for how every parent should be to their children. They kept our family, the six daughters, tied with love, care and affection. People like them should be around us for our lifetime. There were just too many things to learn from them. They will always be respected and remembered. Losing both my parents, I lost the most unconditional love I will ever get.”
A Crime Stoppers billboard was erected in Charlieville, along the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway which advertised a $100,000 reward offered by Gangabissoon’s husband, Gerry Schaffer. Another billboard was placed in the community at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport. That $100,000 reward still stands today.
The Express was told that 14,000 Crime Stoppers flyers were circulated to homes between Chaguanas to Couva.
Drupadi Gangabissoon has a message for acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob: “Police Commissioner, I believe in the Rule of Law and the Justice System. I can only hope you and the TTPS do not believe a forgotten crime or unsolved crime is a positive resolution. Ten years later, this crime remains unsolved. This murder, like so many others in Trinidad and Tobago remains forgotten by the police.”
The daughter said she will not rest until someone is held accountable for her parents’ deaths.
“This has been very disheartening to our family. I believe that a police investigation should leave no stones unturned, no potential witness ignored, and no clue ignored. This case should never have ended up in the Cold Case Unit as all leads were not followed. This was not a crime of significant financial reward; it was a crime of significant violence and the robbery of a pensioner of a rather small amount of money,” she said.
Gangabissoon believes her mother was so badly beaten because she tried to protect her elderly husband.
“A parent normally dies because of an age-related illness, disease or an accident. The cause of Mom’s death is known. Little is known as the perpetrator remains at large knowing he has escaped the responsibility of his actions,” she said.
Gangabissoon pleaded to anyone with information on what happened on that day ten years ago to come forward. “Maybe someone has information and is either scared or just not willing to get involved. Someone has got to know something. Even if it is the smallest thing, it may break the case. Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, we are still looking for public help,” she said.
She questioned whether the police were negligent in the investigation due to lack of proper training and apathy.
—Anyone with information on this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).