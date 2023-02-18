A rewarding pilgrimage to Voice’s soca ‘Mecca’

Voice (Aaron St Louis) is now in a unique space.
That was the overwhelming feeling walking out of the “Vibes with Voicey: The Mecca” concert held on Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spin.
The San Juan-born “youth man of soca” keeps separating himself from his contemporaries with every sung note, laboured jump and enthusiastic wave.
Not quite yet a member of the elite top trio: Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Kees Dieffenthaller, he continues to put clear daylight between his musical quality and the set standard.
Thousands of soca believers made the pilgrimage to the Oval’s centre hours before their soca messiah sung a note.
In fact, Voice’s time-keeping may be one of the things holding him back from making that monumental step into the big leagues.
The “By Any Means” singer was late for his second consecutive concert on home soil, after last October’s tardy display at Tobago Carnival.
All visible frustrations over a near two-hour wait immediately vanished, however, when he danced on stage after midnight to the tune of his Carnival 2023 hit “Long Live Soca”.
“I have some bad news and good news, which one yuh want first?” he asked the feting crowd after instructing his Top 5 Band to play low.
“The bad news is we didn’t start on time...the good news is we going till 4 a.m. Ah love allyuh,” he shouted as every hand in the venue shot skyward in celebration of the extension.
Voice put their loyalty to the test, asking for his day one supporters to reveal themselves.
“Let me see the real Voice fans. Who supporting Voice from since 2012. Let me see you sing along to this one,” Voice said cueing his backing Top 5 band into his first ever soca release “Alien”.
“Take a wine with an alien, take a jam on an alien,” a large section of the VVIP sang, much to his amazement.
From the school of Blaxx
The late soca star Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) would have been proud to see Voice trading high fives and verses with Grenadian rising star V’ghn (Jevaughn John).
The two Blaxx mentees lifted the venue with their Carnival 2023 hit “Finally 2”, first testing the energy levels of either side of the venue before inspiring the entire crowd into a frenzied wave.
V’ghn, the more limber of the two, was particularly impressive with his nifty footwork.
The Spice Isle singer leapt three feet off the ground and landed in a split before springing to his feet to execute a flawless moonwalk, much to the amusement and delight of the crowd.
The two then broke into a moving tribute to their mentor performing Blaxx’s “Leggo”, “No Owner”, “Hulk” and “Mash Up”.
Earlier, Olatunji Yearwood got the party started when he had the entire crowd bouncing up and down like pistons with each rev of his monster hit “Engine Room”.
Nadia Batson, Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) and New York-based soca man Lyrikal (Devon Martin) also had Richter-shifting performances.
The former got the predominantly female crowd on the tip of their toes with “Soca Party” while the latter inspired them to arch their backs with his Carnival 2023 late bloomer “Look Back”.
The second half of the show, however, belonged to one woman: Shenseea (Chinsea Lee).
The 26-year-old gobal star from Mandeville, Jamaica, had the women in the crowd screaming in agreement when she advised them to take care of their anatomy.
She later invited two women from the crowd on stage to “sing with me” asking each if they were “wifey or matey” material.
“You ah wifey? Unno sure?” Shenseea teased before cueing Voice’s band into her 2020 global hit “The Sidechick Song”.
The entire crowd, including a police officer in khaki positioned between fireworks staff to the front of the stage sang along verbatim to the songs chorus line.
All phones were set to record and pointed at the stage when Shenseea announced she had a surprise for the crowd.
“Tarrus, whey yuh dey, come through and sing for de people,” she declared to deafening screams as reggae crooner Tarrus Riley emerged for a performance of their 2020 duet “Lighter”.
Soca veterans Iwer George and KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) took turns in toying with the festive crowd, rocking them back and forth with their respective fete shakers “Hand, Hand, Hand” and “Bashment”.
Bajan soca queen Alison Hinds and Vincentian Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) also shook the venue, the former dipping into her extensive catalogue to pull out “Faluma” and “Togetherness” before being joined by Voice for a performance of their 2023 song “The Return”.
Skinny, meanwhile, enjoyed another unnecessary follow-up interview for his second T&T Road March title with Nailah Blackman, as the two had the crowd eating out of their hands with their popular contender “Come Home”.
Machel Montano brought the curtain down with a surprise appearance performing his Road March winners “Soca Kingdom” (2018) and “Famalay” (2019) before closing with his 2023 collaboration with Voice “Welcome Home”.