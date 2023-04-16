A search for ‘implementable actions’

The regional symposium on crime to be held tomorrow and Tuesday is an important step toward addressing the problem facing Caricom countries.
So said Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago will host the two-day symposium at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain.
The event will see a number of regional leaders, national security organisations, health organisations, education stakeholders, faith-based organisations, business sector representatives as well as local and international experts coming together to examine the crime situation facing the region.
The symposium came about after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley raised the issue of crime as a public-health issue during the opening of the 32nd Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom in 2021.
“The symposium is not an end in itself, but rather an important step toward evidence-based strategies and interventions that involve the widest range of stakeholders in our societies,” Browne said in a statement to the Sunday Express. “Our region’s leaders have recognised that we are all in this together, and I am particularly encouraged by the strong participation at the level of heads of government, ministers, commissioners of police, leaders of regional and international organisations, and members of the diplomatic and honorary consular corps; and the keen interest shown by our health stakeholders, academics, social scientists, the media and the general public.”
Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis also expressed hope that the symposium would be successful and lead to implementable initiatives.
Speaking on radio station i95.5FM yesterday, Robinson-Regis said the symposium was initially something planned by Rowley for T&T, but that other Caricom countries which are also facing problems with crime wanted to participate.
“Because they recognise the importance, not only for Trinidad and Tobago, but for the region. It is a conviction that is shared by all Caricom heads,” she said. “The major objective is an identification of priority actions in the short, medium and long terms. We are looking for actions that are implementable and aimed at reducing crime and violence and building strong and resilient societies throughout the Caricom region and the wider Caribbean region.”
Robinson-Regis said a number of regional leaders would be in attendance and would be making presentations.
These include Rowley; Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis; Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley; Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit; Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell; Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness; St Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre; St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves; and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew.
There will also be representatives of countries which are not a part of Caricom, such as Martinique and Mexico.
Robinson-Regis noted that Mexico is engaged in a legal matter against United States gun manufacturers, as it seeks to crack down on the trafficking of guns from the US and its impact on gun violence in that country.
Mexico expressed interest in participating in the symposium to discuss its challenges and experiences, Robinson-Regis said.
Additionally, commissioners of police from across Caricom will be present, as well as representatives from the Judiciary and local and international criminologists and experts.
Robinson-Regis said crime affects every aspect of society and stymies the growth of the region, and would need an all-of-society and all-of-Government approach to tackle.
“We are high in our anticipation that this will be a very successful symposium,” she said.
Not another talk shop
Criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad told the Sunday Express he hoped the symposium would not be another talk shop, but would lead to implementable initiatives that would have an impact on crime.
He said he felt even more hopeful since it was the regional leaders who asked to participate because they recognised crime levels were going up across the region.
“It is not just the countries that stand out for us like T&T and Jamaica. We are seeing it happening in other places like St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. Even places like Guyana, we are seeing crime starting to increase and it would only be a matter of time before things get out of control if we don’t treat with the drivers of it,” said Seepersad. “The heads of Government asked for it, Caricom didn’t simply take it upon themselves to do this and invite them, and hope that the best comes from it. This is what they asked for, which is quite different from how it normally happens.”
He said: “Normally agencies like IMPACS, USAID or IDB would identify a need, they will put the things in place, then they will invite the stakeholders... in the hope to enlighten them and get some level of buy-in.
“Quite often what happens then is they go away with the knowledge and they learn something more, but it rarely ever gets translated into action. In this particular case, given that the heads of government actually asked for it, it shows that there is the political will... and we have actually brought together all the stakeholders that have the know-how and the expertise that can make it happen.”
Seepersad said funding agencies must also be included as, too often, initiatives are stymied because of a lack of funding.
“The funding element is quite often where we fall short, and I think this particular symposium will show that there are donors out there who are actually willing to fund these types of interventions.
“We cannot bury our heads in the sand, we can’t afford for this to be another talk shop, and I feel that the will is there and, on the other side, the finances can potentially be there and the expertise is there. We have the right ingredients to make it happen.”
