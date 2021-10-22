A shameful fish market

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira has taken strong objection to the Opposition’s allegation that the Independent senators were “singing for their supper” when they voted against the impeachment motion brought by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In fact, Vieira is so offended by the statement that he intends to bring a motion of contempt against the members of the Opposition who make that charge.
Meanwhile, former speaker of the House Nizam Mohammed described Thursday’s proceedings as an assault on the Parliament, the highest institution of democracy, and said it was reminiscent of the July 27, 1990 attack.
“It was a horror story that was written into the history of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said yesterday.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Electoral College at which the motion was voted on, the Opposition UNC chanted “Shame” with many of them adding “PNM” as Independent senators registered their negative vote against the motion.
This, after the Opposition repeatedly called for the Speaker to advise Independent Senator Charisse Seepersad to recuse herself.
Responding to questions from the Express yesterday about his thoughts on Thursday’s meeting, Vieira said: “I am absolutely appalled at what happened (Thursday). It was disgraceful and it will go down in the annals of history as one of the darkest days in our parliamentary proceedings. I am also appalled at the double standards that were effected by the Opposition. People are entitled to bring motions, people are entitled to expect a certain process but the behaviour that took place was unmerited and uncalled for.”
Vieira said: “They (the Opposition) want to attack my colleague, Senator (Charisse) Seepersad, on the basis that her sister (former Police Service Commission chair Bliss Seepersad) was involved. First of all her sister is no longer on the commission. A conflict of interest occurs when there is some kind of benefit or gain. There was no benefit or gain anywhere. So on that ground alone it is nonsense.
“But if you want to say that Senator Seepersad is conflicted because of that, then what about Senator (Jayanti) Lutchmedial who was an attorney in the very proceedings. (Lutchmedial was Anand Ramlogan’s junior in the matter of Ravi Balgobin Maharaj’s legal claim against the State on the validity of Legal Notice 183). They want to say that the Members of the Independent Bench are conflicted because we were appointed by the President, the subject of the proceedings. But the Leader of the Opposition who brings the motion has screened and appointed each of the members of the Opposition bench in the Senate and there is no conflict (in their eyes)?”
Pointing to what he believed to be another double standard, Vieira stated: “You (the Opposition) come there and wrap yourself in the robes of democracy and say ‘oh you are fighting for democratic rights and people must be free to speak out and to choose and to vote for consciences’. And when the Independents vote, you boo? If I start to boo when they vote, how would they like that?”
He said the Opposition carried on about the microphones being turned off and they couldn’t be heard and that Hansard would not record them.
“Well, none of the Independent senators had a mike in front of us,” he said. “This motion that was brought, there are no particulars. There is no substance. It is all based on opinion and speculation. It should not have even seen the light of day, in my view...But you bring the motion, you sign the motion and on your very motion, you then say that you participate under protest. Did I hear myself correctly? Is that for real? You participate in your own motion under protest? I have never seen such a travesty. It was really, really shameful,” he said.
Vieira said members of the Opposition have imputed the integrity and the reputation of Independent senators by saying that they are not independent and that we are “singing for our supper”.
“I intend to bring a motion of contempt, a motion of censure, against all those persons who made those comments because I don’t know about anybody else but I am not going to let it go on the record that you can say that I am singing for my supper and that I have an allegiance to PNM, UNC or whoever, and get away with it. I am proud and jealous of my independence and I am not letting that (allegation) stand. So I intend to do something about it. I don’t know about anybody else but what happened (Thursday) cannot go unanswered.
“And all I will say to the Opposition and to all those who think that what happened yesterday was somehow a good thing for democracy, all I can say to them is ‘shame. Shame on you! Allyuh could do better than that.”
Independent Senator Paul Richards expressed disappointment at the conduct in the chamber on Thursday.
He said the entire Parliament was brought into disrepute.
“It was a stain on the Parliament and it does not paint the country in a good light. It makes us look collectively bad, because people looking on from outside do not differentiate as much as we do, between who may or may not have been responsible for it.”
He said while Parliament was a place where strong disagreement and debate take place, Thursday’s proceedings descended into something akin to a fish market.
“And there was a level of disrespect to the Chair that I never even imagined would have taken place. The disorder and rancour were not commensurate with the dignity that is supposed to be associated with the chamber and certainly with the people who are supposed to be leaders in the society,” Richards said.
Saying that the Parliament is supposed to provide a level of leadership in the country, Richards said: “We chastise children for poor and inappropriate behaviour but they don’t get that behaviour in a vacuum. They get it from examples and if that is the way adults and people in leadership positions are seen to be dealing with disagreements and resolving their issues, then what example are we setting for our children?
“And I have no problem with strong political disagreements but that is not the way it should be done...My concern is that building (the Parliament) and institutions like it, no matter who is there, we should leave it as respectfully as we found it. And (Thursday) did not support that.”
On the claim that the Independent senators were singing for their supper, Richards said that was untrue.
“We are all citizens of this country and have a vested interest in everything that comes before us. The statement also presumes that the Independent Bench is a homogeneous group and it is not. Each of us has the right to vote according to our conscience. I approach every bill or motion on the merits and demerits so I was not conflicted in any form or fashion,” Richards stated.
Former speaker Mohammed said it was unbelievable to see a previous prime minister of this country (Persad-Bissessar) tear up a document officially issued by the Speaker of the House and to listen to a former speaker of the House (Wade Mark) denigrating and insulting the Speaker.
“I am calling on the Government to consider whether or not grave offences, breaches of the law and the Standing Orders of the House and, if necessary, bring those who are culpable to justice. This bizarre turn of events should never be ignored. History will not forgive us,” he said.
He said if necessary the assistance of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the Commonwealth Secretariat should be sought to ensure that when “we bring those who are culpable of justice, we do not miss the mark”.
Mohammed said threats of an October revolution by the Opposition Leader “are reminiscent of (former Opposition Leader of the Democratic Labour Party) Rudranath Capildeo’s crazy call (to supporters) to ‘arm yourselves’ in the 1960s.”
Mohammed said he felt sad listening to the insults thrown by the Opposition Leader and “her band of marauders” at the Independent Senators.
“Trinidad and Tobago has to stop what is taking place,” said Mohammed, who likened Thursday’s “chaos and confusion” in the Parliament to the July 27, 1990 coup attempt.