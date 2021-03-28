A sister’s loss

Shortened version of Victim Impact statement by Alicia Maria Baksh-Clarke, September 2012
My name is Alicia Maria Baksh-Clarke. I am the younger sister of Darryn Keiran Baksh. How do I summarise the pain and emotional turmoil of losing him; the pain of seven and a half years, in a few short pages?
Darryn was three years older than me. People often thought we were twins because we did almost everything together, and we look alike. We played in the rain, and raced matchsticks along the drain.
I will always remember that phone call that woke us all up from sleep that night. It is an experience I never want to have again. It’s an experience no one should ever have during their lifetime. I felt like I was not alive. All we were told is that he had been shot. My mother had taken the phone call and I remember her waking me up and saying “Alicia, they shot him, they shot him, and they said for all of us to come down.” I asked “Who?” because I thought he was asleep safely in his bed by then. Then I was told that it was Darryn and in my 23 years of life up until that point, I guess I was naïve. I kept saying to myself all the way to the hospital that God would never allow him to die and I pictured him sitting up in the hospital bed smiling as he often did, with a bandage around his arm or his leg, and telling us the story of how it all happened, that maybe the police had been shooting after someone and a stray bullet had hit him. Never once did I even think that he was shot during a robbery.
Uncanny silence
My mother kept repeating “they said for all of us to come down” and my father had just turned as white as a sheet. I was annoyed and irritated that they were behaving like if something very bad had happened. I refused to believe that anything critical was under way. It was only when we got to the hospital that night, and I heard the security guard in casualty whisper to someone that the family was here that my heart sank a little.
I remember the nurse’s flat, sombre reply of “Oh, well let them in” and I still told myself maybe he’s critical but he’ll pull through because God would never allow him to die. I was still positive. I saw his friends Adanna Shallowe and Marcel Byron in stooping positions and they said absolutely nothing to us. I saw nurses staring at us in silence. There was just silence everywhere.
The doctor came out and said that we should sit. I remember saying “No, I don’t want to sit, sitting means bad news.” I remember him speaking slowly, and saying that by the time Darryn came in, he had lost a lot of blood and was already going into shock. I remember him saying that he tried everything he could do to resuscitate him and that he administered shock therapy — and then he said “...but he did not respond”. I remember little snippets of scenes after that moment, like the uncanny silence, like my mother wailing his name loudly and piercing that silence. I remember walking into the room and seeing a body with a white sheet over it, like I had only seen in movies. I remember seeing feet sticking out, feet that I knew so well. I read the tag and it was surreal. I saw my brother’s name and our address.
My mother came in and asked to see him and I will always remember that the orderly handed me his shoes, and about $20, and I stood there holding them, inwardly denying that he was dead. For some reason the handing over of the few worldly possessions he had on his person when he died stand out in my mind. When he was uncovered, I looked at that face that was dear to me, the face that often smiled widely at me, or the face that I had seen frowning at something on his computer screen, and at that curly head of hair that miraculously stayed very well defined without the use of any hair products at all. I looked at him and he looked like he was asleep except his head was lolled back slightly and his lips were pale, but the rest of him seemed so alive and full of colour. I touched him and he was warm. I still did not believe that he was dead.
I still think it’s a dream
I knew that the only other time I would see him was at the funeral when he would be all made up and synthetic. When I saw the bullet wound it did not seem possible that the smallest circle of red that I saw was the injury that took his life.
I still feel like it must have been a dream. That was the night that my brother disappeared. I had talked to him a few hours before because he wanted to know how my law exam at Beckles had gone and whether I had won the prize for doing the best essay. I was short with him, because I was irritated at some other minor thing I was preoccupied with, and when I arrived home in the night, he had already left to go to 51 Degrees nightclub.
I never knew when I had left home on the morning of Saturday 4th December, 2004, that I would never see him again.
I have never really fully grieved over my brother. I have probably cried a total of seven times. He disappeared and sometimes I believe that he may come back but as I write this I know he must be gone for good. I have gone through periods where I have hated my country so much, and myself for being naïve enough to think that crime affected only the criminals and “people who are involved in crime”.
My family suffered
I have seen my parents suffer. We have all suffered. I have seen my father’s hair turn white overnight, and that is not a figure of speech. I have seen my both parents become much older and wearier in the few months that followed the 5th December, 2004. As a family, we have refused to go on trips by my brother and sister abroad, or on vacations because “the case” was always pending/coming up.
All throughout Hugh Wooding Law School, and for the both years that I was there, this matter was listed for trial at High Court and kept being adjourned for each of the days that I had exams. The last seven and a half years of waiting have been pure torture. For about the first two years that followed there was never any laughter in our household.
In December 2004, in addition to doing law part-time, I was a secondary school teacher at St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph.
In 2006, I started attending Hugh Wooding Law School. This time at Law School was a very difficult time for me. My main cheerleader, Darryn, was gone.
In my life thus far, I have managed to achieve a great many things, but emotionally, I don’t know if I will ever be the same. As for David (Allen), who has the name of a king – I now pray for him at mass all the time. I would feel better about everything that has happened if he has some measure of appreciation for the great suffering he has caused.
I want to feel like Darryn’s death was not in vain; that his death was a sacrifice to bring David to a different place. To a place where he knows that everyone is not his enemy, to a place where he truly understands the value of a human life, to a place where he feels that he can work hard and honestly to achieve the things he wants, a place where he realises that people he may perceive to have money are simply reaping the benefits of sweat, sacrifice, and tears and long hours spent at work. I would like to see David in years to come, counselling young people and encouraging them to turn away from crime. Some may scoff at this dream, but anything is possible.
I wonder if David had known and experienced the love that we had as a family, if he would have still done what he did. I wonder if David was ever taught to sacrifice and to work hard for things that he wanted to achieve. I wonder if David would have ever been able to forgive someone who had killed one of his family members. My mother prays for David all the time, and as I said before, now I do as well. I do not feel happy about him returning to society and walking the streets along with me and my family, until he has come to that place of understanding. I am traumatised by the possibility of his imminent return to freedom, because I do not think that this wisdom has been gained.
This may be many years in coming. He has taken a treasure from me, an irreplaceable treasure. I would have gladly given him the world of material goods, so that he would have not brought about Darryn’s death. My brother’s life cannot be paid for. It certainly cannot be paid for by a metaphorical slap on the wrist. I hope the years that he has already spent in prison are not discounted from his sentence. We have suffered during this time too. I feel strongly that he needs sufficient time to reflect on what he has done in a disciplined, structured environment.
He lives on, while Darryn does not.