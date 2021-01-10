A smelly situation

Neglect of the St Mary’s Waste Disposal Plant has for years sickened residents of the adjacent Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Gomez Trace settlement 1, with the smell of raw sewage invading nearby streets and corners daily.
This odour, a growing rat infestation and noise pollution continue to torment the approximately 100 homes therein. Of these, at least four homes have been severely affected, with one resident telling the Express that her children have developed a number of ailments she suspects to be related to the plant.
To homeowners who were promised the ideal community when accepting housing packages through the HDC, years of enduring these issues without resolve have come as a bitter disappointment, she said.
“I’ve been living here since 2016. We got HDC housing in Moruga and the sewer plant is located directly opposite to me and it’s non-functional. A plant operates in a certain way so at no time it should smell this foul. It smells of raw sewage from my knowledge and research. It is a poisonous gas that we are breathing in 24/7 as we are continuously getting this foul stench right through. I have young children, they have sensitive skin, headaches and eye problems. I have a sinus issue myself.
“My whole concern is at least proper maintenance because I have reached the point where I can’t be paying a mortgage to TTMF, I have young children, and we are feeling sick. We are the ones who are most affected, HDC can’t have people living here and do nothing to solve this problem,” she said.
‘It’s like a rat highway’
According to the resident who withheld her name for fear of victimisation, the plant halted its operations in the years prior but many issues attached to it continue to linger within the community. Without a regular removal of waste via a waste disposal truck and other relevant equipment, she said its presence has become a health hazard.
Apart from the constant smell, she said a lack of cleaning in the area has resulted a large presence of rodents throughout the settlement’s streets. Reports made to the corporation and requests to deal with these issues, she added, have gone unresolved. In previous years, she said the constant humming of the plant’s machinery posed a threat to those who lived nearby. While this humming has since been resolved, she asked why the many other concerns of citizens went without the notice of the corporation.
“Normally a waste disposal truck is supposed to come and clean out the waste, there is supposed to be UV light. Certain things are supposed to happen and they are not happening all. We have all the problems related to living so close to this plant. This is not even the first issue with this plant because when it was functional, there was a humming noise. I used to pack and leave. I am paying to stay here and I can’t stay. The noise was so loud when the EMA came they measured the decibels and it was 120 decibels and only 85 is recommended for the human ear. We had earaches every single day. The noise has stopped but the smell is not going away. It was sickening, I was crying every day and I gave up. In addition to that there is a rat infestation here, it is like a rat highway,” she said.
More houses coming
The resident spoke of contacting multiple agencies in the past few years in an attempt to gain a response. At least 14 letters showing correspondences between residents and these agencies were sent to the Express. These include the corporation, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Environmental Management Agency and then-member of Parliament, Lovell Francis. Responses varied with some promising site visits to the area.
With no action being taken, she added that the corporation recently unveiled its plans to construct new homes in the area. A flyer distributed to residents indicated the corporation’s plans to construct 65 new units (21 single-family and 44 townhouses), two play parks and one nursery in April 2021.
Concerned that these new homes will be affected by the same issues, she questioned this move.
“While it’s good that they want to build more houses and the area is developing, it creates employment and so on but you can’t ask people to call that home. If we are home we have to stay inside because the moment you come outside it is the smell of raw faeces. It is not healthy to be so close especially if it is not maintained properly. Everybody is visiting but no one is doing anything. I told the politicians I am not voting in the next election because it is just about talking but not walking the talk and we continue to struggle with our grievances,” said the resident.
MP responds
The Express contacted Member of Parliament for the area, Michelle Benjamin, to ask if anything was being done to address the concerns of citizens. Benjamin told the Express that these issues were long-standing in the community and were brought to the attention of the corporation on multiple occasions. Responses to these concerns from the corporation, she said, referenced similar conditions in other settlements.
“Before when I was a councillor it was an issue that we were made aware of and we addressed the relevant authorities on the matter. We had a meeting with the residents and then I brought the health inspector to the area to examine the situation. Despite this, nothing was done. This would fall under the purview of the HDC and in all the correspondences with regards to this issue they refer to other compounds and other areas that I suppose they are saying are in similar or worse conditions than Gomez Trace.
“I don’t know if they’re trying to tell residents that they should be grateful because they have it better than some of the other HDC settlements but the sewer problem I believe is only scratching the surface. There was the issue of the noise from the plant that was unbearable. The plant is located only a few metres from these people’s homes. Now, they are planning on building a new settlement so this can only get worse. We will have to host another meeting with these residents and try to get more involved,” she said.
HDC aware
Contacted for a response, the corporation stated that it was aware of these issues and repairs are to be completed soon.
“The HDC is aware of the issues with the wastewater treatment plant in the Gomez Trace community and efforts are being made to address the same. The repair work should be completed soon. Once this is done, the odour will be diminished and the residents will no longer be inconvenienced. The HDC apologises for any inconvenience caused by this issue,” said the corporation.
The Express will be monitoring this situation.
