A special send off for Kurban

Dive team leader Fyzal Kurban loved the sea where he had spent most of his adult life.
And for his last rites, Kurban’s family is attempting to construct a casket in the shape of a boat.
His son, Michael, said: “My father loved the sea. He has been a diver for a long time and for most of his life he has been in the sea. So for his funeral, we wanted to send him off in a boat-shaped coffin. That is how we want to say goodbye.”
In a Facebook post, Sealife Marine Ltd reached out to the public seeking assistance in building the casket. “I’m looking for someone to build a boat-shaped casket for Friday for one of the divers. ANY HELP WOULD BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED”.
Kurban, 57, led a five-member team into a 30-inch (76-centimetre) diameter subsea pipeline in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre last week Friday.
One person emerged alive.
Christopher Boodram told relatives that Kurban shared his oxygen tank with him and kept pushing him along the pipeline towards the hole into which they were sucked in.
Boodram was rescued by volunteer divers who entered the water in search of the men three hours after they were pulled into the pipeline.
He begged the rescue divers to go back in for Kurban as “he was right behind me”.
The divers found Kurban’s oxygen tank.
Boodram remains in hospital.
The bodies of Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr were recovered on Monday evening.
The last diver, Rishi Nagassar, was retrieved on Thursday morning.
The families are now preparing funerals for their loved ones.
Loss of three sons
Henry’s sister, Afiefah Henry, told the Express yesterday that an autopsy performed on her brother’s remains found that his death was caused by drowning.
She said funeral arrangements were being finalised.
Afiefah said her family had not yet come to terms with the deaths of her two elder brothers 16 days apart in December.
“Now this happened. My parents had three sons and one daughter. Two sons died in December and now Yusuf. My mother is not doing well,” she said.
Henry, 32, was the father of four —two girls and two boys.
She said her brother loved his job and looked forward to diving.
“He was energetic and full of life. And he was just getting over that trauma we went through in December. I am the last child, and he told me to call him any time and he will make it possible. I cannot begin to explain how my mother is feeling. She cannot go through this again, not another son,” she said.
Henry said the family had not yet been contacted by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd on how they were moving to assist them.
The men were employed by LMCS Ltd, a contracting company hired by Paria to complete maintenance work on the pipeline. Kazim Ali Jr was the son of the owner. He had gone into the pipeline to record footage of the work completed.
The company has not yet issued a statement on the incident. The Ali family has asked for privacy.