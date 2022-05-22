A story of love, and of death

Retired university historian and prolific author Prof Brinsley Samaroo has advised young people in Trinidad and Tobago to get involved in the political process.
“You can do nothing by just staying away and pelting stones,” he said as he wrapped up his own remarks during the launch of his latest project, a biography of Adrian Cola Rienzi, titled Adrian Cola Rienzi—The Life and Times of a Caribbean Progressive.
The launch took place on May 14 at the Naparima College auditorium, San Fernando, where both the author and the subject of his latest work were secondary school pupils.
He was among a list of speakers who addressed the subject of the work—Rienzi’s personal and professional commitment to social change.
Among his many landmark involvements was his long-talked-about role in the formation of both the All Trinidad Sugar Workers’ Union, as it was then called, and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union. In the latter case, he collaborated with Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler.
Several speakers at the launch remarked upon the fact that this was perhaps the most signal move in bringing members of the country’s two major ethnic groups together, the Afros in oil and the Indos in sugar.
A cross-section of current and past pupils from Naps, as the college is familiarly referred to, attended the launch. Samaroo may have been drawing on his own experience as an academic and a political activist during his heyday.
Paying him tribute at the end of the proceedings, Khafra Kambon said Samaroo was one of the few university lecturers who went on the blocks in urban centres during the months leading up to the Black Power disturbances in 1970.
Samaroo was, at the time, at the height of his career as a history lecturer at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies. Kambon, then Dave D’Arbeau, was one of the leaders of the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC).
Together with the late Makandal Daaga, previously Geddes Granger, they were among a host of activists who were arrested and held in detention as the government of the day sought to clamp down on the rise in activism and the calls for radical transformation of the society at the time.
Breaking with NJAC years later, Kambon then formed the Emancipation Support Committee, of which he is now a senior adviser.
Among those who also spoke at the launch were San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, former member of parliament and speaker of the House of Representatives Nizam Mohammed, and Justice Peter Jamadar, a member of the bench at the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Court of Justice.
A lawyer who lived with
a higher purpose ► sub head ◄
Commending the book as being “not burdensome to read”, Jamadar said of Cola Rienzi that he was “excellent in law”, as well as in his life. He said both in law and in life, “context is everything”, arguing that this is how Rienzi lived his life. He was a lawyer who lived with a higher purpose.
“His story is our story,” Jamadar said, adding that “his context shaped him”. For each and every one of us, he said, truth is perspectival. “We don’t see things as they are, but rather as we are.”
He said Rienzi, who was born Krishna Deonarine to parents whose forebears had come from India, assumed a name which reflected his sense of consciousness with the causes with which he identified.
Jamadar said there was “a multitude of threads woven into the book”, describing it also as “very much a love story, and a story of death”. They both mean the same thing, he said, “to give yourself totally and completely to another or to a cause”.
Rienzi gave himself completely to a cause. It was a life, he said, “of deep introspective, informed action” mounted against the attempt by British colonials to create ethnic and racial divisions in what was then the British Empire.
Both Regrello and Hosein drew on the fact that Rienzi was a native of San Fernando, with Regrello saying there was much work still to be done in contextualising San Fernando’s place in the history, politics and development of Trinidad and Tobago.
He announced that the City Corporation had just commissioned Samaroo to write a history of San Fernando.
Side by side with his academic career, Samaroo served as an opposition senator from 1982 to 1986, and was later an elected MP and cabinet minister in the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government from 1986 to 1991.
The book is published by Royards Publishing.