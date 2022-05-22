A story of love, and of death

By the time he was 14, the court had consigned him to the St Michael’s School for Boys in Diego Martin to be disciplined and edu­ca­ted. He was instead sentenced to years of sexual abuse, humiliation and emotional scarring while there.

“This is no make-up story; this is what I was living and I have all of them to blame: the home (St Michael’s) is the worst. I can’t forget the court and I won’t forgive mummy and she wicked husband.... I real happy to read that (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley say he care ’bout chirren, but he need to investigate, investigate to make that place better,” Peter (not his real name) said in an interview with the Sunday Express last week.