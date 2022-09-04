A surfing mecca

THE powerful northern Atlantic swells begin their journey far from Mt Irvine in the icy months of winter. From November to May they surge remorselessly southwards, impacting the rocky peninsulas and sheltered bays of Caribbean coastlines.
While hurricanes, which develop from June to October in warm southern Atlantic latitudes, head west, massive swells are generated that impact both the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea simultaneously. For much of the year, the coastlines are governed by the intense forces these oceanic upheavals bring.
At Mt Irvine’s Rocky Point, a rare and wonderful accident of geological and oceanic topography combines to form the perfect wave generated by these swells. It’s a wave which surfers have travelled from all over the world to ride for decades.
The unique topography of the deep reef off Mt Irvine channels the ocean surge into an area that brings the swells from depths of hundreds of feet gradually rising onto the point, groomed and sculpted by tides, currents and winds onto reef levels of 90 feet rising to just ten feet.
The wave breaks to the right in a flawless line that peels above the contours of the coral reef for 200 to 300 yards without sectioning, creating glassy walls of curling water from six feet to 30 feet, at speeds of 40 to 50 mph, providing what is known as “epic tube time”: riding on lightweight surfboards through a kaleidoscopic tunnel of pulsating sound and light.
‘Perfect point wave’
Surfing has been an integral part of the Mt Irvine environment since the late 1960s when an American serviceman saw the “perfect point wave” and told colleagues in Puerto Rico.
Visiting yachties in the early 70s talked up the point wave and word hit the American surf scene, attracting travelling surfers escaping the Vietnam draft. By 1971 the public beach facilities at Mt Irvine were completed and the location became the home of T&T surfing.
One of those early local pioneers was Dave Achong, founding president of the T&T Surf Association. He has surfed Mt Irvine for almost 50 years.
“One of the unique qualities of this magnificent wave spot is that on its day it compares to the best right point breaks on the planet, and is ranked in the top ten. This wave is on nearly every surfer’s bucket list,” he enthuses, listing numerous magazines worldwide who have featured Mt Irvine’s wave.
Achong is unequivocal about the importance of the wave to Tobago’s tourism economy and the threats posed to the coral reefs which form the wave by the Marriott’s massive earthworks that would take place directly above them.
He says from his 40 years experience in the construction industry the developers’ mitigation and construction plans in the CEC application are “seriously flawed and it will be a disaster if attempted”.
He added: “It will lead to the siltation of the shallow, mid-level and deep reef systems and their irreversible destruction, leaving behind a despoiled shoreline and beach areas that will be forever torpid and dirty, a death trap for all coastal marine life, including turtles.
“Who in their right mind would risk the destruction of an asset that costs nothing to create, requires no maintenance, and cannot be replaced?”
Surfing an Olympic sport
Achong reels off a list of at least four dozen countries whose nationals have surfed the wave with him: Namibia to Nicaragua, Barbados to Belgium, Argentina to Australia. He’s adamant that the wave is vital to the local economy.
Emphasising the foreign and domestic exchange earnings from surfing, families of surfers, long-stay surfers, their lodging, including meals, vehicle hire and tours, he says: “This is not chump change. This is expenditure that has supported the villages of Buccoo, Pleasant Prospect and Black Rock for 45 years.”
Achong points out that with surfing now an Olympic sport, Mt Irvine provides the finest training ground to breed T&T’s future Olympians with an unbeatable wave, an advantage few other countries have.
Mt Irvine’s coral reefs which form the wave are part of Tobago’s most extensive inshore reef system, an important attraction in their own right, the Mt Irvine Wall and Extension being well-known dive sites.
Families with snorkellers of all ages venture out from Mt Irvine’s public beach to explore this accessible wonderland, while the scuba divers who travel to Tobago and Mt Irvine provide valuable, high-end tourism revenue for the island’s dive operators.
One of these, Undersea Tobago’s Derek Chung, spoke of his worries about pollution and sedimentation from the development’s construction and operational phases. But he supports the Marriott if it addresses all his concerns. He believes it presents “an opportunity to set new industry standards in reducing negative environmental impacts”.
Others, who also cherish the gifts the blue ocean bring to this area of Tobago, don’t believe a development of this magnitude in this area makes that possible. They have ideas they say are more suited to Tobago’s unique attractions and visitor appeal.