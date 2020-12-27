A TASTE OF HOME

SOME Trinidadian workers currently stranded on fruit farms across Canada were still able to enjoy a Trini- style Christmas with fruit cake, sorrel and roti, as the diaspora rallied to bring some cheer to the exiled nationals.
One such exercise was spearheaded by Drupati’s, a roti and Indian delicacies shop in Toronto, where Trinidadians looking to comfort their fellow citizens were able to drop off boxes of local delights that form the essence of a ‘Trini’ Christmas.
One Trinidadian resident in Canada said she heard about the drive from a cousin, packed a box and sent it in.
“I wish I could have done more, they’re our people,” she told the Express yesterday.
She said word quickly passed around between members of the Trinidadian community in Canada and many did likewise.
“Boxes were dropped off at Drupati’s, a business owned by Trinidadians, and they did the distribution to farms where Trinis were stranded,”she said.
A storeroom on one of the farms was filled with donated food that brought Trinidad to the stranded workers.
An online article in Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News of Canada quoted Trinidadian Dion Taylor, who was at the time waiting to come home on the Tuesday flight by Caribbean Airlines. “Everything was just perfect,” Taylor had said, after sampling a donated roti and sorrel. “It tastes just as at home.”
Nicole Anastacio-Davis, who left two sons and husband behind and this being her first Christmas away from them, told CBC: “I miss them.”
She said she calls them on WhatsApp every day to make sure they know “mom loves them very, very much.”
Trickling home
According to the CBC online article on December 23, 92 Trinidadian workers are stranded on Schuyler Farms near Simcoe, Ontario.
CBC and other Canadian media have said the Canadian government estimates up to 400 more are stranded, in groups, on similar farms in various counties “after labouring through the pandemic as essential workers”.
CBC stated that T&T’s borders have been closed since March 21 because of Covid-19 and “returning workers are only being allowed to trickle back a few at a time”.
Farm owner Brett Schuyler told CBC that only two workers had been able to return to T&T as of last Tuesday morning, while two others were “waiting at the airport to see if they could get their test results within the 72 hours necessary to be allowed home”.
Another 100-plus Trinidadians are stuck in Haldimand-Norfolk, CBC said.
Even some Canadians got in on the feel-good action to bring some joy to the home-sick workers.
CBC reported that Charles Haggart and his Trinidadian wife, Petty Ramrattan, “drove to a farm with a car-full of Trinidadian foods and drinks, from roti and rum cake to chocolates and other snacks”.
The couple had spent the past week raising funds and gathering the ingredients of a true, Trini holiday meal.
“I just wanted to bring a little bit of Trinidad to them,” CBC quoted Ramrattan as saying, while Haggart said the meals they provided were “comfort food”.
According to CBC, the Canadian government announced last week that it will allow farm workers to apply for open work permits so they can access health care and employment insurance while they wait to go home. Federal and provincial officials are working with consular officials from T&T and bedding, winter clothing and accommodation during the colder months are among expenses that can also be covered under an emergency support fund, according to Canada’s Ministry of Agriculture.
“We will continue to do all that we can to support these workers until they can get home,” CBC said Alexander Cohen, press secretary for the office of Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, wrote in an e-mail.