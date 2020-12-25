A thank you letter to T&T

For the first time in years, Adrian Lomas and his parents enjoyed a bright Christmas.
Adrian, the 13-year-old boy who penned a letter to Trinidad and Tobago pleading for a better life, is now saying thank you.
The electricity supply to their home has been restored and their cupboards are filled with groceries, thanks to the generosity of Express readers who reached out to the family after their plight was highlighted last month.
“Thank you for telling my son’s story. So many people responded and helped us. I am overwhelmed. This is going to be a good Christmas. We have lights and we have food. I am very happy,” his mother Shamela Lomas told the Express on Wednesday.
The primary school pupil had written a letter titled “Fortune and Unfortunate”, telling a story of his struggles in accessing online learning and the hardships of his parents.
Adrian wrote that the day the electricity supply to their home was disconnected in 2015, leaving him to study by candlelight.
He had no device to participate in online classes.
And he was worried that he would not be prepared for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination next year.
Adrian wrote about studying by candlelight and how his mother cooked meals in darkness.
He said his father, who worked as a part-time driver, had no job but his life changed after the Express wrote his story.
“I cannot say thank you enough. I am very grateful,” he said.
After his story was published by the Express, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) contacted the family who lives at St Julien Village, New Grant, Princes Town.
The Express was told a team visited the family and conducted an assessment.
Good Samaritans
The electricity supply was disconnected in 2015 due to non-payment on the account.
But a “good Samaritan” stepped in and paid the outstanding balance totalling $6,000, plus an additional $500 credit was paid.
Shamela Lomas said her son was gifted a device and will now have access to online learning come January.
Lomas said she walked a mile every Monday morning to pick up a package from her son’s school.
Adrian would spend the week completing the worksheets, leaving out what he did not understand, as he had no devices to do research or contact his teacher.
His mother would then walk to the school on Friday to drop off the work.
She said dozens of people visited their home with grocery items and a contractor repaired their home.
“A businessman came and he fixed up the house for us. I can’t believe this is the same house. And he even gave us a television. We are very grateful,” she said.
Adrian wrote a second letter saying thank you to everyone who contributed to improving his life.
Asked about their Christmas plans, Lomas said: “We will watch a Christmas movie and cook some nice food and relax in our very comfortable home. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped us and to everyone in Trinidad and Tobago.”