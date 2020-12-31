A time for selfless service

Sewa International TT (SewaTT) represents what a non-governmental organisation really should be.
This is according to SewaTT chairman Revan Teelucksingh, who said yesterday he was humbled that the organisation’s efforts at bringing aid to those in need is being recognised with the Express newspapers’ Community Group of the Year award.
The award, which is in its 42nd year, is presented annually to the group or organisation which has made a significant contribution within its communities or nationally.
SewaTT, a relatively new organisation in operation for just seven years, has no doubt impacted thousands of lives not only locally but across the region.
It has truly lived up to its name “sewa”, which comes from the Sanskrit word meaning “selfless service” and represents the act of performing charity work without any expectation of recognition or acknowledgement in return. Since 2013, this is what SewaTT has been striving to do.
The organisation is completely run by a network of volunteers and financed solely by public donations. It receives no Government assistance, but each year is able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and relief items, which are distributed to those in need.
Volunteers receive no salary or stipends and often use their own resources to help others, meaning that 100 per cent of funds donated to the organisation is used to provide aid.
Rising to the challenge
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Teelucksingh said the organisation started as a group of young professionals who recognised a need for better co-ordinated natural disaster relief, as well as health support.
The organisation has since branched out to organising blood donation drives, as well as providing food, books, clothing and other relief items to those in need locally, as well as sending disaster relief items to other Caribbean islands.
In 2016, 2017 and 2018, SewaTT responded to severe flooding which occurred in areas of North, Central and South Trinidad by co-ordinating the provision of meals, groceries, cleaning supplies, health care and laundry services to people who had been severely impacted.
Additionally, in 2017, the organisation arranged the donation of basic necessities to citizens of Dominica who experienced the devastation of hurricanes Maria and Irma.
In 2020, SewaTT rose to the challenge yet again, taking a leading role in providing relief to those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Teelucksingh said the pandemic created an even-greater need for the organisation’s services as many families struggled to meet their basic needs during this time.
SewaTT partnered with a number of supermarkets, implementing a system where members of the public could purchase “food packs” at subsidised prices to donate to needy families.
Covid relief
Through SewaTT’s efforts and the generosity of donors, 6,100 families benefited from food support while another 805 relief kits were provided to families with special needs during the Covid-19 “lockdown” period.
Financial support was also provided to families whose needs exceeded food support while some 3,000 individuals were assisted with the means to fill out and print grant application forms.
Front line medical staff were also in receipt of aid, with SewaTT having provided hundreds of meals to medics during the period of restaurant closures.
The organisation also stepped in to help pupils who did not have the means to participate in virtual classes by donating refurbished tablets and laptops to underprivileged pupils.
Additionally, the NGO embarked upon a mask donation drive, producing and distributing 22,000 reusable masks to members of the public, 3,800 masks to the Prison Service, and donating 41,800 surgical masks to health workers across T&T.
Meanwhile, the group continued to provide support to its usual clients, including distributing meals to the Court Shamrock Homeless Shelter.
Great opportunity
The organisation’s charitable activities in 2020 are too numerous to list, but Teelucksingh said 17 major projects were undertaken involving a network of 400 volunteers and 17,792 volunteer hours, which benefited some 57,218 people.
SewaTT has already set a 2021 goal of ramping up its diabetes prevention programme, which Teelucksingh says has been a success thus far. It is a partnership with the Indian High Commission in promoting yoga as an adjunct therapy in the control and management of diabetes.
Teelucksingh said while SewaTT does not perform charity for recognition, he was grateful the organisation’s efforts were appreciated and considered for the Express award.
“It is wonderful. I think it is one of the most prestigious recognitions that we could get because we have not been recognised much for the work that we do. This is a big thing for us because it will expose us to more volunteers. This recognition is a great opportunity for us to reach more volunteers to continue doing the work that we do,” he said.
Teelucksingh encouraged those who want to become involved to sign up on the SewaTT website, sewatt.org.