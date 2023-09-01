A very, very dangerous challenge.
This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday described the discovery that assault rifles using 3D-printing technology were being manufactured in this country.
Speaking at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Independence Day celebration at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, yesterday, Rowley also noted there was an adage that said crime does not pay, but said he no longer believed that to be applicable in 2023.
“We would be fooling ourselves in 2023 if we do not acknowledge that to a few citizens in this country, a decision has been made that crime could pay. And it is from that thought that a number of the criminal actions have flowed.
“As Prime Minister, I have said on many occasions that firearms come into our country, we do not make them here, and, therefore, we should be concerned about the points of entry. That changed last week when we discovered that people in our country are innovative enough to be using modern technology to generate and manufacture firearms in T&T.
“That’s just a new challenge, a very, very insidious one, and a very, very dangerous one. And every time a decision is made to exploit the technology or weaknesses in our society, it makes the job of the TTPS even more difficult... But the fight against criminals will be won, and it is a worthy cause of public service that the TTPS is putting in,” Rowley said.
Praise for top cop, TTPS
Rowley, who is also the chairman of the National Security Council (NSC), praised the police commissioner and officers of the TTPS for their hard work and resolve.
He also assured that the Cabinet would support the TTPS through the challenges it is currently facing.
“As chairman of NSC, it is my duty to ensure that the TTPS is as described by our CoP today. I want to let you know that the resolve that has been stated by the CoP is a resolve that the Cabinet understands and supports, and it comes from an officer who is leading ranks who are equally committed to the safety and security of all the people of T&T,” Rowley said.
He added: “We are living in challenging times. Being a parent is challenging now, but it always was. Finding a job is challenging, but it always was. Serving your country is challenging, and it always was. But at this time, there are special challenges that require special responses. And as chairman of the NSC, I want to give all the ladies and gentlemen who have spent their lives in securing T&T, supported by their families and putting their lives on the line every night and every day, I want to give you the assurance that you have the full support of the Government and people of T&T.”
The prime minister also thanked the men and women of the Police Service for their dedication to duty and for continuing to fulfil their roles with discipline, tolerance and production, for the betterment of all who reside here.
Background
On Wednesday, the TTPS announced that a makeshift factory had been set up in Central Trinidad which was making assault rifles using 3D-printing technology.
At a news conference that day, Police Commissioner Erla Christopher described the gun factory as an “emerging threat”.
She noted that while 467 illegal guns and 15,482 rounds of ammunition had been seized for the year, this discovery was “chilling”, and as soon as the information was received, a decision was made to shut it down “immediately”.
“If such manufacturing operations become established in Trinidad and Tobago, it could lead to an increase in untraceable and illegal firearms circulating within the country,” she said. These guns are made almost entirely of plastic.
Acting on information, Christopher said specialist units of the TTPS, through their intelligence-gathering network, conducted an early-morning raid at a house in Caparo, which resulted in the seizure of ghost guns manufactured utilising 3D-printing technology.
A man and woman were arrested and the 3D-manufacturing equipment was also seized.
The two have yet to be charged.