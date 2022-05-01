HE was a giant in stature as well as character.
For the past 11 years that he had been a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), PC Clarence Gilkes had shown an unwavering dedication to duty as a police officer.
And never once did he back out of a situation when he was called upon to place his own life on the line to protect the citizens.
So said Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, head of the Western Division, where Gilkes, 44, was last attached, in paying tribute to his colleague at his funeral service yesterday.
On the afternoon of April 22, Gilkes, along with fellow officers, responded to a report of gun-toting men at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin.
While at the location, Gilkes was shot once in the back of the head, an autopsy revealed.
He was laid to rest yesterday, following a funeral service at the D’Abadie Pentecostal Church, in D’Abadie.
“He was a warrior of the highest order. He was one of the mighty men of our service,” said Thompson.
The senior officer stated that over the years Gilkes, who became a police officer in 2011, had been responsible for removing multiple firearms and criminals off the streets.
“We must consider the lives saved by his actions. The record will show that PC Gilkes has detected multiple offences and he would have pursued it,” he said .
Thompson said even after Gilkes was shot “and even as he fell, he stood up and returned fire and that act preserved the lives of the other three men who stood with him”.
In speaking to Gilkes’ family, Thompson said the officer did not live his life in vain.
“He answered the called to service. Because if not us, then who? He and his team knowingly went into harm’s way... We must honour this hero and even as his blood spilled on the ground, that blood represented a sacrifice for the people of this land,” said Thompson.
“PC Gilkes was not felled. He was called home. PC Gilkes has completed his tour of duty. He has completed his final mission,” Thompson added.
While Gilkes did not have any children of his own, he had nieces and nephews whom he treated as his own.
Two of his nieces spoke at the service, saying he was hard-working and passionate to all.
“He was always there for us. He even provided for us. On Christmas, back to school or the Easter vacation—you name the occasion, he was always available to spend time with us. He was the backbone that kept us together. He was the definition of an ideal family man,” said one of his nieces.
Gilkes’ wife, Cindy Sin-Leong, was inconsolable throughout the service. After being presented with a framed photo of her husband by Thompson, she wailed and had to be escorted back to her seat by other family members.
Evil stalks the land
Among the officers attending the funeral service were acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and Assistant Commissioner Joanne Archie.
However, none of them spoke at the service.
Pastor Ricky Mc Clatchie, however, invited Jacob to the stage and offered a prayer to him, and for the protection of the men and women of the TTPS.
The pastor said he was convinced Trinidad and Tobago no longer has criminals; instead, “what we are up against in 2022, we don’t have criminals again. That was something we had in the ’80s.
“What we are seeing in our generation is the criminals have been upgraded. What we are living with is evil. They have upgraded their wicked acts.
“They have upgraded their evils. These are perilous times.”
He said the TTPS needed as much divine intervention as possible to continue battling the evil that has been roaming the country for so long.
“You cannot put a demon in handcuffs, you know. We need divine intervention, you know. We need God. There is a predator on the prowl. What we are up against in this season—we no longer have crime, we have evil. I call upon Jesus to put up a battalion of angels around them to protect them (TTPS members),” said Mc Clatchie.