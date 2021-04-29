A whopping 328 new cases

Covid-vaccine

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 count jumped by a whopping 328 yesterday, the highest number of positives to be recorded in one day since T&T recorded its first case of the virus on March 12 last year.

Two additional Covid-19 deaths were also recorded yesterday, pushing the death toll to 165.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased were elderly men with multiple co-morbidities.

As at 4 p.m. yesterday, T&T had a total of 1,913 active cases of the virus while the overall number of cases jumped to 10,498.

The Ministry stated that nine patients were discharged from public health facilities yesterday, while there were 60 recovered community cases.

One hundred and fifty-six positive patients are currently hospitalised.

Of the 111 patients at Couva Hospital, seven are in the intensive care unit and 11 are in the high dependency unit.

At Caura Hospital there are 28 patients.

In Tobago, 16 positive patients are at the Scarborough Regional Hospital while one positive patient is at the Scarborough General Hospital. Twenty-three positive patients are at step-down facilities—ten at The University of the West Indies Debe campus and 13 in Tobago.

At State quarantine facilities there are 114 patients and in home self-isolation there are 1,406 people.

To date, 8,420 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 42,154 people have been vaccinated.

The Ministry said of the 130,598 Covid-19 tests conducted so far, 61,121 were done at private facilities.

Meanwhile, an employee attached to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs office in St Clair has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the closure of the office yesterday.

The Ministry said in a news release yesterday that the employee’s last day at work was on Monday.

It advised that its compound will remain closed to facilitate a thorough cleaning and sanitisation and office operations will resume on Monday, May 3.

Ramadan disappointment, as mosques close

The Muslim community is disappointed with the new Covid-19 restrictions, but it will encourage families to pray and bond at home.

So said newly appointed People’s National Movement (PNM) senator and Nur-e-Islam Imam Sheraz Ali yesterday, when asked for his views on the measures.