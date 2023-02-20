A winning ‘Party’ for Renegades

“Steelband came out to party. Steelband came out to jam, jam, jam. Steelband came out to boogie woogie!”
That was the playful sing-song celebratory declaration yesterday from newly-crowned National Panorama Large Conventional champion BP Renegades arranger Duvone Stewart.
This after reclaiming the title he narrowly lost in 2020 for the Charlotte Street band on Saturday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Desperadoes denied Stewart a keenly desired hat-trick at the last pre-pandemic Panorama three years ago.
On Saturday his pannists made doubly sure there was no doubt of the result, winning their beloved arranger an unassailable 283 points towards his third and Renegades’ 12th big band title, with an undeniably exhilarating rendition of Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Feeling to Party”.
Republic Bank Exodus, playing Antiguan King Short Shirt’s (MacLean Emanuel) “Tourist Leggo”, finished three points back with 280 points, while the impressive duo of young Tobagonian arrangers Kersh Ramsey and Ojay Richards won Nutrien Silver Stars a highly respectable third place with Olatunji Yearwood’s “Engine Room”.
They scored 276 points.
Stewart said he felt Stalin’s presence on stage even before he brought his widow Patsy Calliste out “to ramajay with the band”.
“Last night was a piece of what Leroy Calliste wanted his people to know. He was a man for love, legacy and music. Doing one of his biggest songs and having his wife on stage was a testimony to show what we could be.
“It came from divine intervention; Heaven was open listening to what was taking place on Earth. And I was honoured to be one of God’s disciples, in the steelpan fraternity, shedding light to the globe about our great icon and our instrument,” a philosophical Stewart said during a phone call with the Express yesterday.
A blistering start
Renegades was aggressive and decisive with their stickwork from the very first note following Stewart’s rhythmic tapping cue.
Dressed in a multi-coloured matching shirts and shorts, with white knee-high socks and a rasta hat, Stewart embodied Stalin’s mannerisms and movements much to the equal delight of a sold-out Grand Stand and half-filled North Stand.
When he beckoned for Stalin’s widow to join him on stage and twirled her to the band’s phrasing of the song’s famous opening verse, it was clear Renegades had already won.
“Stop all housework yuh doing, tonight we going and have some fun,” thousands of voices sang in unison with tenor steel, making the hair at the back of the neck stand and pay attention.
The display represented the band’s complete unison, Stewart said.
He believed that synergy was the difference-maker on a night when several brought their best work forward “to create the Mother of All Panoramas”.
“For me personally, when I walked through the band and started this process to success it was all about us coming together in total unification, to spread love through a medium God created for all human beings to communicate: music.
“As Bob Marley said ‘one good thing about music when it hits you, you feel no pain’ and that’s the kind of love we want to inculcate into the pan. Last night’s production was great from (Phase II’s) Dr Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe, to (Exodus’) BJ (Terrance Marcelle), to (Proman’s Dante) Pantin. Not forgetting young Ojay Richards and Kersh Ramsey,” Stewart said.
Young duo come good
Richards and Ramsey, former University of Trinidad and Tobago music classmates, proved serious contenders with a fearless arrangement of Ola’s “Engine Room” that included a crowd-bouncing breakdown from their engine room and the sputtering of a car engine, prop included, failing to start.
There were serious inklings of them doing the impossible and taking the title when they signalled the band into a get-up-and-dance breakdown of Burning Flames’ “Swinging Engine” before cueing a series of extended runs towards an almighty climax of screams from both sides of the stage.
The gauntlet had been cast by the youngsters.
Earlier BJ’s Exodus, performing in position seven, was near flawless with their rendition of Short Shirts (MacLean Emanuel) “Tourist Leggo” and were the clear leaders ahead of perennial contenders Massy All Stars and Hadco Phase II Pan Groove, who finished fifth and sixth respectively with Dilena Diamond’s “Stage on Fire” and Aaron Duncan’s “We Come Out to Party”.
Defending champions Despers finished down the field in ninth with Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) “Long Live Soca”.
pan was the biggest winner on the night, Stewart reckoned as thousands returned to celebrate the return of the Panorama.
Despite the Grand Stand bursting at its seams and North Stand at about 70 per cent, there were more people outside than in the venue as a sea of people lined the Barber Green.
“We all came together and gave them something to rave about. We gave the spectators home in they house and live here at the Savannah something that will long live in the memory. First time I see the Grand Stand with that amount of people.
“I dedicate this win to the family of Black Stalin and people of Trinidad and Tobago. He loved his family and his country. I know the Blackman woulda love to see this, hear it and be a part of it,” Stewart said.