The Southern Wholesale Market

Police escorted a female vendor out of the Southern Wholesale Market in Debe on Sunday, after she sneezed.

The woman, who recently returned from a vacation in Canada, was warned that she can face criminal charges for refusing to self-quarantine.

This, after vendors expressed fear that the woman had shown signs of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has written to Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat on the issue.

The facility is operated by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO).

Moonilal told the Express was he was contacted by vendors who expressed concern for their own safety.

He contacted Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith seeking assistance.

Moonilal said a team of officers visited the market and removed the vendor.

The Express was told that vendors contacted the market’s management but no action was taken against the vendor.

Calls were also made to the Couva Hospital and Siparia Health Facility, vendors said.

NAMDEVO has been sanitising its facilities across the country daily, the Express was told.

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy said his team was sanitising public spaces throughout the district daily.

“Today we are at the Barrackpore market, washing down the market and the streets. This is going on throughout the district and we will continue to do so,” he said.

