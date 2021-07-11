Abdulah: PM has moral obligation to sacrifice

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah says the Prime Minister has a “moral obligation” to make a sacrifice while thousands of citizens are suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Abdulah made the statement yesterday when questioned about PM Dr Keith Rowley’s response on the issue of tax exemption on luxury vehicles purchased by ministers.
Last week Opposition Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles, citing tax exemptions utilised by the Ministers of Energy and Health in the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado respectively.
Rowley on Saturday said tax exemptions were part of the terms of engagement of thousands of State employees and he did not have the authority to interfere with it. He also revealed that he too had purchased a vehicle.
At a virtual news conference yesterday, Abdulah said the Prime Minister “missed the point completely” on Saturday.
He said, “The point is that, while you have a legal entitlement, if you want to use that word under your terms and conditions of employment, as a former trade union person I understand what that means, but you have a moral obligation Prime Minister and Members of Parliament to demonstrate that you are prepared to also make a sacrifice when hundreds of thousands of people are suffering and are without food.
“You have to demonstrate that you could make a sacrifice and therefore you could simply say to your ministers and to others and so on and the Leader of the Opposition, you can say the same thing, that we are going to forgo any purchase of any new vehicle with any tax exemption for the next two or three years as our contribution to the Covid thing, and to demonstrate that at least you are prepared to have some moral leadership of this issue of sharing the burden of adjustment. Unless the elites in our society demonstrate that they are prepared to share the burden of adjustment then they have absolutely no moral authority, be they government, opposition or big business people, they have absolutely no moral authority to speak about what is taking place in Trinidad and Tobago today,” he said.
Abdulah also once again called on the Government to do more to help those in need during the pandemic. “If it requires another withdrawal of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund of $500 million to address the people who are genuinely suffering in Trinidad and Tobago that has to be done but we cannot have our citizens going without food in Trinidad and Tobago and children being malnourished and therefore affecting their future human development. That is wrong and we cannot allow that to continue,” he said.