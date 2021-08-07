Aboud pleased over retail sector opening

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said yesterday he was pleased to hear Government announce that the retail sector can reopen soon.
During yesterday’s virtual media conference Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said members of the retail industry will be able to reopen their doors come August 16.
“We are very grateful that the Government responded to our request because it has been almost four months and the retail sector in Trinidad has been closed for a longer period than any other retail sector in the region. So, we felt like it was overdue and we are just grateful to get a date,” he said.
Aboud however said the Association is very concerned about a possibility of a third wave of the virus in light of the more contagious Delta variant which has been creating “havoc” in other countries.
“We cannot afford a third shutdown,” Aboud said. He said the continued focus has to be on vaccine acceptance and widespread vaccination of the population. Aboud said he has seen a certain level of vaccine hesitancy among his own staff but as the reality of the situation “hits home” more people are coming forward to be vaccinated.
He said: “We are trying every type of persuasion that we can because we believe that it is the right thing to do and we believe that we are not only protecting our businesses but we are protecting the families of the people that work with us and we are protecting the country. We are grateful for the reopening but many people in the business community are worried about a third wave and the only way to stave that off is to ramp up vaccination.”
Asked whether he supported the stance taken by some businesses for employees to be vaccinated or take a test every two weeks at their own expense, Aboud said he supports common sense. He responded: “Common sense is not always common and unfortunately we have to nudge people along. I personally do not want to be seen among those who are forcing people to spend $800 every fortnight but if people can’t afford to take a PCR test every fortnight, maybe they can afford to stay home. Maybe they can’t afford to stay home either so it’s a bit of a conundrum and we have to try and negotiate this among ourselves...”
Aboud said while he respects the views of those who do not want to be vaccinated, the businesses which have been bearing the cost of closure must be respected too.
Aboud said he does not want to be seen as a “monster” or “dictator” to demand mandatory vaccination for his employees, but he said people must exercise common sense.
He said he would not implement such a policy at his business “just yet” but “we might be inclined to put vaccinated staff in one location and unvaccinated staff in another location. We might consider that. We are asking for vaccination for our protection just like putting up burglar proofing or an alarm system in your house or in your business to protect you. And we want to protect our families, our staff and our businesses from another closure.”