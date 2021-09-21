Absence of bliss in PolSC process

The Police Service Commission (PolSC), the body responsible for the recruitment of a Commissioner of Police and the appointment of an acting CoP, seems to be imploding.
President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday announced the resignation of Courtney McNish as a PolSC member. The brief announcement merely stated that the president “had accepted the resignation with immediate effect”.
There is tension between chairman Bliss Seepersad and other members of the Commission as it grapples with the challenging issue of Gary Griffith and the post of Commissioner of Police. The Commission now has three members, which is the minimum needed to have a quorum.
The PolSC’s turbulent week began when it had to make a decision on Griffith’s resumption of duty as acting Commissioner from leave.
The Commission eventually wrote Griffith last Friday (September 17) telling him not to report for duty “until further notice”. Griffith in turn in a letter dated September 18 gave the Commission a deadline of Sunday at midday to withdraw the letter sending him on administrative leave. The chairman in response indicated in her letter to Griffith, dated September 19, that the Commission’s Investigator, retired Justice Stanley John, had indicated it would be “advisable if your (Griffith) return to office be deferred”.
“The Commission carefully considered the advice of the Honourable Mr Justice John and his reasons for the advice. The Commission having done so and having satisfied itself about its duty, the interest of the Police Service and the public interest accepted the advice”, Seepersad’s letter to Griffith stated.
Explosive e-mail
copied to Griffith
However the issue took a curious turn on Monday morning when PolSC member Roger Kawalsingh wrote to Seepersad criticising the manner in which she dealt with the Griffith administrative leave issue. Kawalsingh copied the explosive e-mail to Gary Griffith. It was sent out at 9.27 a.m. on September 20, the same day that Griffith indicated his intention to file an application for judicial review of the Commission’s decision (on the administrative leave).
In Kawalsingh’s e-mail Griffith’s name was the first to appear in the copy (Cc) bar, followed by the names of the other Commissioners—Courtney McNish and Dr Susan Craig-James.
The e-mail, which contains a number of typographical errors, is titled “Response to your letter of September 18, 2021” stated that the letter sent to Griffith on (Friday) September 17, informing him that it was in the public interest that he should cease to report for duties, was “sent by you without reference to the other Commissioners and that the other Commissioners did not (as requested) have the benefit of legal advice on issues of concern”.
Stating that “the three other Commissioners were of the view that based on the above letter (that is a letter sent by the chairman dated September 18) you indicated that the (administrative leave) letter will NOT be withdrawn”.
“My own view was that the letter should have been withdrawn and simultaneously we engage with Mr Griffith in a discussion which, if agreed upon, would benefit all,” Kawalsingh wrote.
Kawalsingh said that at the conclusion of the PolSC meeting Commissioner McNish indicated that “there is no agreement on the letter and that SCJ (Susan Craig-James), and himself held one view that the administrative leave letter should have been withdrawn and as Chair you indicated that the letter will not be withdrawn. Notwithstanding the above it was also agreed that Commissioner McNish would have an informal discussion with Mr Griffith; however, whatever the discussion, your position remained that the letter will not be withdrawn”.
Kawalsingh said this account would be borne out by the minutes, as well his notes and the notes of everyone else.
Kawalsingh stated: “I write the above not to be an obstructionist but really to set out the events and to state my position that it is good practice for anyone who is under investigation to be sent on administrative leave. My concern has been and to this point remains that (there) must be a process in doing this and that the process in doing this must be followed, and whether under the Constitution the PSC has the power to do (sic) send Mr Griffith on administrative leave in light of the fact that MR Griffith is not the subject of the investigation”.
The Merit List
and the President
It was not the first letter from Kawalsingh which expressed reservations about the Commission’s decisions on the Griffith issue which has found its way into the public sphere.
He previously wrote to Commission “placing on record his disagreement with the entire process of the appointment of an Investigator and the terms of reference.
In a letter in late August, he wrote, “The entire process that led to the appointment and to set out the terms of reference was very hasty. It is a very serious step with even more serious consequences. I did indicate that I was troubled by the process as I was not afforded the time, I would have wished to settle in my mind by reference to the law what I consider the best way forward”.
“My view is that the PSC either rescinds or suspends the appointment (of the Investigator) until the follow issues can be discussed and agreed: a) The best person to be appointed as an Investigator; b) The terms of reference on which the Investigator is required to Act; c) the Time Frame that the investigator has to deliver his report and d) the costs and the payment of same.
Kawalsingh said he had no issue with the need for an investigation to assist the Commission to choose the best candidate. “Having said this, it is important to remind ourselves that as of the morning of 12 August 2021, the (Merit) list (for candidates for Commissioner of Police) was completed and was to be delivered to Her Excellence.”
Involving
the President
In the August letter to Seepersad and Commission members appeared to implicate Her Excellency the President, Kawalsingh asked why wasn’t the Merit List which was prepared and should have been submitted to her Excellency, the President on August 12, not submitted. “It seems to me when that question is asked there can only be one correct answer. That answer is that upon visiting Her Excellency there was an occurrence and information obtained which excited the suspicion of the Chair and caused her such discomfort that it was not possible to deliver the list. The answer of course leads to other questions such as ‘from whom did this information come and what was the information’,” Kawalsingh said.
Said Kawalsingh: “As I have said before, this meeting has compromised both the office of the person who shared the information and that of the Chair. I say this because the complaints issue ought to have been properly made in writing.
“Based on the nature of the information, from whom and how the information came, there will be a perception of interference.” “This is compounded by the fact that there is nothing [in] writing by the informant and by the fact that notwithstanding the decision of Friday 27th August to send a letter to the informant (who was not identified by Kawalsingh), seeking a written complaint, no letter was sent.
“Finally...it will appear that there is an investigation into a particular candidate on the issues raised. I say this to say on the basis [that] only one candidate out of the seven (CoP candidates) issues FULs and the Head Legal (of the TTPS Christian Chandler who is under investigation) is also accountable to only one candidate”, Kawalsingh stated.