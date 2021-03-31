Behind the 19th century Compte de Lopinot chateau, across the Lopinot River, a woman who had her left hand chopped off and her right thumb severed in a terrifying domestic violence cutlass attack finds solace and healing in her garden.
Glenda Sorzano, 52, sustained other wounds in the 2005 attack which affect her to this day.
“There was a cut between the second and third fingers on the right hand and other wounds on this arm which still pain. My eyesight was badly affected by the head injuries,” she said.
Born in the mountain village of Morne la Croix in Blanchisseusse, it’s in the land she finds comfort.
In the warm light of early dawn and the setting sun, with the river flowing silently nearby, Sorzano manually weeds, put down plants in the earth, waters and sprays with little help.
“It’s beautiful. Here, I’m at one with the Creator and it dawns on me that I’m really blessed. I lived, I survived.”
On her patch of land behind her house, finding ways to conquer her disability she has planted thousands of cabbages, melongenes, cauliflower and other food crops and has been helping feed the nation during the pandemic.
“The left hand is stronger than the right hand now,” she told the Express in an interview last week. “I went to the gym and worked on strengthening it by putting weights on it. If I have to weed, I position myself in such a way where I can put the hoe through the amputated arm. I cutlass with a brushing cutlass. I do everything. Nothing keeps me back. I twist my body to be able to pump the lever on the left side of the spray can.”
‘I never give up’
She recalled how the planting started.
“I started with 5,000 cauliflower plants. I was mostly by myself. My sister helped but when they leave, I had to do all the spraying, salting, moulding.”
She later put down 5,000-plus cabbage plants and more than 1,000 baigan trees and parsley.
Sorzano is clearing the land right now to put down more crops.
“I ordered 10,000 seedlings and in a month’s time I will be putting down cabbage again. I put down 400 baigan plants and have to wet them because the sun is hot now. In three weeks, I will clear another piece of land, treat the soil and put down more plants,” she said.
Sorzano refuses to let anything discourage her.
“My last cabbage crop was not profitable but I’m going at it again.”
Last year, the river burst its banks and Sorzano’s garden was flooded out. “People told me to apply for a flood relief grant but I don’t like to beg. With the help of a young man, we washed out every plant with buckets of water. Then I treated them for fungus and sprayed liquid manure in the roots. Those are the same plants still bearing now,” she said. “That’s only by God’s favour. Most people would have given up. Not me. I never give up.”
No bad memories
Ironically, Sorzano had done gardening in a big way with the same person who attacked her.
But no bad memories get in her way.
“Not me. I have never dreamt of him, never got a nightmare of the incident, nothing. I am seeing God’s grace and mercy.”
With the earnings from her garden, she’s refurbishing her house bit by bit.
“As I make my money, I do room by room,” she said.
A mother of three grown children, Sorzano’s goal is to turn her home into a safe house for battered women.
She has already taken in one domestic abuse survivor who helps her in the garden.
“I want to make here a place where hurting women can come and find healing and an income working in the garden. When I was in the hospital, I told God if I lived, I wanted to make a difference.”
Sorzano’s story was first featured in a video by “The Positives of T&T”, an online news and media site operated by Trevlon Hall.