Accused cops are men of integrity

EVEN though they have been in prison for the past 12 years, the six police officers who are currently on trial for the murder of three friends in Barrackpore in 2011 are still, from time to time, called to court to testify on behalf of the State, said senior counsel Israel Khan yesterday.
This goes to show, he said, that they were men of integrity or else the State would not be calling them as witnesses.
The senior attorney made the statement yesterday before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine and a 12-member jury at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
He did so while cross-examining police photographer Cpl Valerie Hospedales, who was called as the State’s seventh witness so far in the murder trial against Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Ronald Riveiro, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin.
The officers are accused of shooting to death Abigail Johnson, 23, Alana Duncan, 28, and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, 26, on the night of July 22, 2011, at Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore, while the friends were on their way to purchase barbecue.
During the hearing, Khan, who is leading the defence for the officers, questioned Hospedales on whether she knew any of them prior to them being charged.
Hospedales said she did, as they were all assigned to the Southern Division, and more specifically, the San Fernando Police Station.
She said as far as she knew, the officers, who were all attached to the Robbery Squad, carried out their duties responsibly and with integrity.
Khan questioned Hospedales as to whether she was had ever given testimony in court with any of the officers.
Hospedales said she was unable to recall.
Khan went further, asking if she was aware that to this day, all six officers would be called as witnesses to testify in various matters on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
In response to that question, Hospedales said she was not aware.
It was at that point Khan suggested they did, and asked the officer if the State would call any witness to testify on its behalf if their integrity was not intact.
That question resulted in lead prosecutor taking objection.
Justice Brown-Antoine stopped Khan from proceeding further with the question, and directed the witness to not answer the question.
The judge said there were many factors why the State may or may not call witnesses to testify on its behalf.
In addition to that, the judge said the question posed by Khan to the witness was one regarding the law and one the witness was not qualified to answer.
Earlier in the hearing, 31 photographs taken by Hospedales were tendered into evidence.
Some of the photographs were of the car in which the three friends were killed, while others were of a re-creation of the crime scene.
Following Khan’s cross-examination, the matter was adjourned to Monday, when attorney Ulric Skerrit will continue the cross-examination of the witness.