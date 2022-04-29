ACCUSED DAUGHTER SENT TO ST ANN’S

MELISSA Jagessar, who was charged with the murder of her elderly mother, appeared yesterday before a senior magistrate, who instructed that the accused woman be sent for psychiatric evaluation.
Jagessar, represented by attorney Satesh Emrit, was at the Princes Town Police Station for the virtual hearing before senior San Fernando Magistrate Armina Mohammed-Deonarinesingh.
Mohammed-Deonarinesingh read the charge that Jagessar murdered her mother, Sita Jagessar, on April 19.
The accused woman was not called upon to enter a plea, as the charge was laid indictably.
Emrit recommended to the senior magistrate that a psychiatric evaluation of his client be done.
Jagessar requested permission to speak during the hearing, which was granted by Mohammed-Deonarinesingh.
The accused woman spoke for a few minutes, saying she was innocent of the charge.
After she spoke, Mohammed-Deonarinesingh instructed that Jagessar be sent to the St Ann’s Hospital for the psychiatric evaluation, until the next hearing scheduled in two weeks’ time.
Jagessar, 35, of Clarkia Drive, Wellington Road, Debe, was charged with the murder of her 62-year-old mother, who was beaten and strangled to death.
On Wednesday—the same day as her mother’s funeral—Jagessar was charged by Region III Homicide detective WPC Cowie Massy with the offence of murder.
The instruction to lay the charge was given by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honoré-Paul.
The body of the elderly woman was found in the living room of her home by her 13-year-old granddaughter, on her return from school around 3 p.m. on April 19.
Sita died from multiple blunt force injuries and manual strangulation, an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre found.
Jagessar was detained by homicide detectives of Region III two days after her mother’s death.
The investigation was spearheaded by acting Superintendent Sean Dhilpaul and supervised by Inspector Anil Maharaj.
The case was postponed to May 12.