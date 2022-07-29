Accused in 2015 killing granted bail of $.4m

BAIL in the sum of $.4 million has been granted to an Arima man who was accused of shooting to death another man in 2015.
It was the first bail application for murder that was granted after the Privy Council ruled yesterday that the automatic denial of bail to those charged with the capital offence was unconstitutional.
Granting the bail to Ryan Henry was Justice Norton Jack after the accused’s attorneys, Evans Welch and Gabriel Hernandez, made an application on his behalf.
Henry is accused of murdering Vemul Rampersad on June 8, 2015.
Rampersad was shot in his car on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.
As a part of his bail conditions, Henry has been ordered by the court to report to the Arima Police Station five days per week, and abide by a home curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.