Accused regrets helping police

ONE of the men accused of murdering Sean Luke in 2006 said to this day he is still living in regret, having given a statement to police to assist them in figuring out who killed the child.
While his reason for doing so was well-intentioned, Richard Chatoo testified yesterday that he should have just remained silent like other members of the Orange Valley Trace, Couva, community who refused to furnish police with any information on what they saw before the child was killed.
“Police were asking people to give a statement but nobody wanted to give a statement. Police asked me to give a statement and I decided to give one. Up to this day I regret giving that statement,” said Chatoo. “I now see why nobody else wanted to give a statement. I just wanted to help.”
At the time, he was being led into his evidence-in-chief by criminal defence attorney Evans Welch in a virtual hearing before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds into the death of the six-year-old boy.
Chatoo, 31, and Akeel Mitchell, 29, are accused of murdering Luke in a cane field close to his home by sodomising him with a cane stalk that was pushed all the way to his chest area.
On Monday, the State closed its case, having presented all of its evidence.
The defence has since opened its own case. In his testimony, Chatoo was adamant he did not have any role to play in the killing of Luke.
He also defended Mitchell, saying Mitchell was not present when he (Chatoo) and some children from the area decided to go on a fishing expedition during which Luke supposedly met his death.
Even Luke, he said, was not a member of the group. Instead, Chatoo testified that another boy from the area, Avinash Baboolal, was the one who suggested that the fishing trip to a river in the area take place.
Those who went on the trip, said Chatoo, were himself, Baboolal, Arvis Pradeep and Chatoo’s three nephews.
He dismissed the previous testimony by Baboolal that while on the way through the cane field to the river that Chatoo and Mitchell diverted off course with Luke.
Different turn
“Sean and Akeel did not go with us so they could not have gone off track,” he stated.
Chatoo said while on the way to the river, it was Baboolal who decided to turn around and “head back north” in the direction of where they came.
As he did so, other members of the group proceeded to the river. About 45 minutes later, Baboolal rejoined them.
After returning to Orange Valley Trace, Chatoo said he was asked by Luke’s mother whether he had seen the boy.
“I said no,” he stated.
It was not until later that day, he said, that people in the area were saying they had seen Luke walking with a man who at the time was wearing a white shirt and blue pair of jeans.
Chatoo said none of those individuals wanted to present police with a statement, but because he believed what was being said, he decided to do so.
But that was when things took a different turn. While at the homicide office in Couva, Chatoo said he was threatened with jail by two officers – Gobin Harripersad and Alexis Garcia.
“Officer Harripersad was telling me that me and Akeel wicked and evil because we killed Sean and that I would go to jail for a long time,” he stated.
Chatoo added that he was told “there was only one way out” and that was to give a statement that Akeel was the one who inserted the cane stalk into the boy’s body and that Chatoo assisted by holding the child’s hands.
“They told me that I would just be a witness,” he said.
Chatoo admitted that while he mentioned to the officers that Sean was seen walking with the man prior to his death, he did not see this himself.
Feeling embarrassed
Instead, he was just going on what other villagers had said.
“I believed it was true and I did not tell the police I did not see for myself because I was feeling embarrassed to do that,” he said.
Chatoo also admitted that while giving one of his statements to the officers, he did not inform the justice of the peace who was present that he was previously being coached by the officers as to what to say.
“I say what officer Garcia tell me to say because I just wanted to go home,” he said. In his cross-examination by State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Chatoo maintained his innocence, saying he had no role to play in the crime. Dougdeen-Jaglal’s cross-examination will resume on Monday.
Also appearing on behalf of the accused are attorneys Mario Merritt, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope, Gabriel Hernandez and Kirby Joseph.
Attorneys Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith are appearing alongside Dougdeen-Jaglal for the prosecution.