Carnival 2023 was a resounding success, according to Gold Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Collis Hazel.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Hazel said there were no reports of stabbings or woundings in the areas of festivities, including Port of Spain, San Fernando and Arima.
“Up to this moment (2 p.m.) there have not been any reports of serious incidents coming in to the T&T Police Service (TTPS). So from our current standpoint, we have had a resoundingly successful Carnival 2023.
“Last night (Tuesday) persons would have seen our officers in areas such as Tragarete Road and Ariapita Avenue from as early as 8 p.m., as we prepped to get these areas cleared and back into normal operations. Between 10 p.m. and midnight, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, along with members from the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Defence Force and the Port of Spain CID, began the operation to clear the Port of Spain environs, and do a complete sweep, ensuring things like the occasional bars and food stands were closed down.
“We didn’t encounter any resistance and the citizenry also were complying with our instructions to make sure the roadways were cleared and traffic could move as easily as possible. Even our Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher joined us on these patrols and was part of the teams, and there were no untoward incidents, for which we were grateful,” Hazel said.
Hazel said enforcement of the ban on glass bottles was partly why there was a peaceful Carnival.
“All in all, things went smoothly and I personally believe that this was due to the lack of glass bottles. The bars, bandleaders and even the occasional bars were all complying with the orders.
“In fact, the only glass bottle I saw was at about 10 p.m. (on Tuesday) in a drain. And there was another incident at about that time where we had to take away a glass bottle from someone on the roadway.
“So, it is pleasing to me to see that so many persons respected and adhered to the ban, and the facts speak for themselves on the lack of incidents that resulted,” Hazel said.
He also made special mention of the men and women of the Police Service who came out in their numbers to ensure the country was well patrolled for the Carnival period.
Clean sweep
Hazel thanked the Port of Spain City Corporation and the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP), members of whom came out after the Parade of the Bands to help begin the process of cleaning the roadways to ensure regular operations could have begun yesterday.
“It was very pleasing to see that while we were doing our sweep, the members of the City Corporation and CEPEP were also out working and bringing back a sense of normalcy to the capital city after the last two days of celebrations.
“Our stakeholder partnership this year appeared to be working. Basically, what we had prior was a stakeholder meeting and analysis with all relevant arms to the Parade of the Bands, protective services and non-security personnel, and we worked together to try to best prepare for most scenarios.
“The one thing that came up which we were not prepared for was the killer bees which happened to be on a particular route. But again, because of our partnership, we were able to get into contact with persons from T&TEC and the Ministry of Agriculture, and so on, who had the expertise and knew how best to handle that situation, and how best to advise us, and remedies were made available.
“So I have to thank all agencies who worked with us, and who joined with us—protective services and otherwise—who would have contributed to making this year such a success,” Hazel said.
He also made special mention of ACP Thompson who he said played a significant role in the operations.
Hazel also noted that while Carnival may be over, there festivities are expected to take place going into the weekend, and he assured the police will remain out in their numbers, especially in areas such as Maracas Beach, Manzanilla, Mayaro, as well as Store Bay and Pigeon Point in Tobago, to ensure citizens and visitors alike are safe.