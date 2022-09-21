“We are strong, we are resolute. We know how to deal with the crime situation.”
This statement is from acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, as he responded to critics who may be giving the impression that the Police Service is at its weakest.
Jacob made the statement as he spoke to the media at the La Romaine police post yesterday, where he praised the police officers of the Southern Police Division involved in a massive police operation on Monday afternoon, following a deadly heist outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine.
Less than an hour after the robbery of security officers who were leaving the shopping compound with sales money from several businesses, four men suspected of carrying out the deadly heist were killed on the premises of a residence during an exchange of gunfire with police.
Two more suspects were detained in La Romaine yesterday morning.
Three loaded AR-15 rifles were seized from the suspects.
Jacob said to those who on social media who claim the Police Service was at its weakest:
“That is not so at all. In every police division we have senior superintendents who are prudent, experienced leaders. They are the people who run the police divisions. They are not OJTs (on the job trainees).
“They are with years of experience who go through a lot of training and run the divisions as leaders.
“You also have the leadership of me as the head of the service and the executive with years of experience.”
He added, “I want to give the public the assurance that the Police Service has designed different methodologies and strategies with the increase of our presence in both mobile and foot patrol areas, linking with the business associations.
“We depend a lot on the public passing on information to us. We want to give the assurance that we are here for them.”
He said the investigation into the deadly heist involved not only footage from the CCTV cameras “on the grid” that run through the southern police division, but also from the body cameras that are being used by the police officers.
Jacob said the TTPS was also dependent on information from the public.
“I also wish to thank officers in the command centres who helped to co-ordinate this exercise. We have organised a new patrol approach called ‘Active-Directed approach’, where we create grids.
“When an incident happens and even though we are not present, we can cordon off an area and make it very difficult for persons to escape.
“We thank any member of the public that gave information, in combination with the work done by the officers. This is a positive result of the public working hand-in-hand with the police,” said the acting commissioner.
Jacob extended his condolences to the families of the security officers who lost their lives in the incident, and extended best wishes to the family of the third security officer who is fighting for her life at hospital.
—Susan Mohammed