Action coming after land protest

Following protest action by ex-Caroni (1975) workers for land promised to them, Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat said yesterday the final survey plan for the site has been submitted for approval.
Rambharat told the Express on Monday it was his understanding that the protesters were from those awaiting the Exchange II B lots which involved 441 lots. He said he had asked the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD) for an update on the delivery of leases for that site.
Yesterday, in a phone message, he said the final survey plan for the site was submitted to the Director of Surveys for approval and, once approved, EMBD will be in a position to issue leases to the ex-Caroni workers.
He added that he has asked the permanent secretary of his ministry to check with the acting Director of Surveys on the matter.
On Monday a group of former Caroni workers staged a protest outside the Nutrimix Next Generation Hatchery in Couva as the Prime Minister arrived for its opening. They held placards and called for the lands owed to them for the past 19 years as part of their Voluntary Separation of Employment Package (VSEP). Back in 2003, the then government closed Caroni (1975) Ltd.
Enough is enough
One of the protesters was Chano Mahabir, 73, whose husband worked for the company when he died in 2003 while extinguishing fire in a cane field.
Responding to the minister’s statements, Mahabir said consideration should have been given a long time ago. “All the time they had to work on it, if we didn’t protest (on Monday), they weren’t going to work on it? Nineteen years and now you all ready to work on it because the people intend to take action against you all now,” she said.
The great grandmother added, “Enough is enough, the people fed up wait. We want we land, how long we will wait? I am 73 years old, I could die any time. We wait long enough and they shouldn’t wait until we protest to then speed up these things, they should have done it long before now.”
Councillor for California/Point Lisas Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, who is also awaiting his two acres of agricultural land, responded that much consideration had not been given to the former sugar workers. He said, based on Rambharat’s reasons, he was not optimistic it was genuine. “ I think greater effort should have been made already,” he said.
He however added, “If we want to take him on his word, he is the minister responsible and he should try his utmost best to see how quickly he could get Cabinet to expedite the process.”